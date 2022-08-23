Controversial personality Andrew Tate banned from TikTok

Controversial kickboxing champion Andrew Tate continues to face social media blackouts, and has now been permanently banned from TikTok for violating the short video-sharing platform's policies.

The platform that has largely helped him grow his online presence in the past six months has now suspended his profiles and videos. Furthermore, TikTok is also planning to take down his duplicate videos and clips to completely eradicate his presence from the platform.

Tate's content rapidly spread across the internet this summer, racking up millions of views and raising concerns regarding its negative impact on younger audience who come across it. However, social media platforms have now started to take strict action against the kind of content Tate uploads to his channels.

Why TikTok banned Andrew Tate

In a statement to The Washington Post, TikTok officially revealed that Andrew Tate's account and videos were suspended for breaking the platform's policy regarding "content that attacks, threatens, and incites violence against, or otherwise dehumanizes, an individual or a group."

At the time of writing, #AndrewTate is still visible on TikTok, and has racked up over 13 billion views.

The move has been highly praised by many online. A Britain-based group called Hope Not Hate has even launched a petition calling for Tate to be deplatformed from all social media.

As per the group, the effect of Tate's hyper masculinity and misogyny can negatively impact the younger generation. The group further pointed out that discriminatory and misogynist views can often "be a gateway to other extreme and discriminatory views.”

At the time of writing, all of his popular and controversial hashtags except #AndrewTate have been wiped off.

A look at Tate's controversial rise in popularity

Andrew Tate gained notoriety on multiple social media platforms due to his highly controversial take regarding women, many of which were openly criticized by several charities. On August 21, Tate was banned from Meta platforms', Instagram and Facebook, for violating their "dangerous organization and individual" policy.

Formerly known for his appearances on Big Brother Uk season 17, Andrew Tate shot in popularity first on TikTok with his videos and clips boasting millions of views and comments from viewers worldwide.

Essentially, TikTok's algorithm automatically suggests similar content if you have watched a couple of videos. Soon, his clips started making rounds on the internet, with many claiming that "women belong in the kitchen" and that it is okay for men to cheat.

In addition to his own account, many clips from his podcasts and livestreams with Adin Ross, the streamer who introduced Tate to Twitch in the first place, went viral on YouTube, Instagram, and even Facebook.

However, his ubiquity was also suspected to be preplanned. As per reports from The Guardian, the paying students of Hustler's University were directed to bombard social platforms like TikTok and YouTube with his videos and clips to attract massive viewership counts.

