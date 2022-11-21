How many followers does Andrew Tate have on Twitter? Controversial personality garners millions of followers after Twitter unban

Controversial internet personality Emory Andrew Tate III, popularly known as Andrew Tate, was reinstated on Twitter on November 18, after being banned from the platform for five years.

Tate has joined the likes of previously suspended personalities like clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson, American rapper and musician Kanye West, and former President of the United States, Donald Trump.

ye @kanyewest Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked

Tate returned under the alias Andrew Tate (@Cobratate). The official account's popularity has skyrocketed, as it managed to garner a million followers in 24 hours following the unban.

The first post on his Twitter account received more than 125,000 likes and well over 5,000 fan reactions. The tweet stated:

"Mastery is a funny thing. It's almost as if, on a long enough time scale, losing simply isn't an option. Such is the way of Wudan."

Andrew Tate amasses more than 1.5 million followers after getting unbanned on Twitter

On November 21, the former professional kickboxer had over 1.5 million followers on Twitter. Tate was followed by several prominent internet figures, including YouTube icon Jimmy "MrBeast," Fortnite YouTuber "HYPEX," and many more.

Tate's official Twitter handle amassed more than 1.5 million followers at the time of writing (Image via Twitter)

Tate has been very active on Twitter, and has tweeted over 212 times over the past two days. Some of his most popular posts include him showing off his Bugatti Chiron, flying in a private jet, and attending the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Might go down there in my Bugatti and beat them all. Might go down there in my Bugatti and beat them all. https://t.co/f8TDhtMpEl

In addition to Twitter, Tate has a sizable following on microblogging and a social media platform called Gettr. The 35-year-old's account had more than 151.8k followers at the time of writing:

Andrew Tate's official Gettr handle has more than 151k followers as of November 21, 2022 (Image via Gettr)

Why was Andrew Tate de-platformed?

The controversial internet personality grew in popularity this year due to his polarizing and radical views on a variety of topics. Tate also got together with Twitch stars Felix "xQc" and Adin Ross, which siginificantly boosted his viewership.

However, on August 20, Andrew Tate was suspended from Meta's social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram. This resulted in a snowball effect, with Tate being de-platformed from others as well, such as TikTok, YouTube, and more.

A few days later, Tate took to video-sharing platform Vimeo to share a "final message." During the hour-long address, the content creator provided his views on getting banned from several platforms and stated:

"There are very famous people who have much more. They have genuine criminal charges, there is very famous people who have genuine accusations. They're still on Instagram! I have none of these. None!"

He went on to say that he didn't feel the action was fair:

"I understand that social media companies feel responsible for the national consciousness and the national opinions and actions because of their large levels of influence. However, I don't think it is fair that I'm being vilified and blamed for something that isn't true or wasn't even me."

Andrew Tate also commented on his TikTok ban, claiming that he has become the "face of evil" as a result of misunderstood and out-of-context TikTok clips:

"It's just misunderstood clips on TikTok. It's crazy to me I've become the face of evil, with misunderstood, out-of-context clips on TikTok, with no criminal charges."

Tate's Twitter unban continues to make headlines as hundreds of thousands of community members weigh in on the situation.

