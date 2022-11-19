Why was Andrew Tate unbanned on Twitter by Elon Musk? Reason explored

Andrew Tate has joined a slew of other social media personalities to make their way back to Twitter.

Since Elon Musk's tenure as CEO of the platform began, there has been a lot of speculation about Tate's return.

Tate, presently residing in Dubai, joins the likes of Jordan Peterson (clinical psychologist), Kathy Griffin (comedian), and The Babylon Bee (right-wing website) on the list of unbanned users. The other big name that is rumored to be unbanned next is Donald Trump.

Elon Musk's reported decision to "do away with permanent bans" on Twitter possibly the reason behind Andrew Tate's return to the platform

Rumors of the reversal of lifetime bans on Twitter have been circulating since October after an exclusive report from Bloomberg was published.

The report claimed that Elon Musk was planning to give users who were banned indefinitely another chance. It read:

"Musk also intends to do away with permanent bans on users because he doesn’t believe in lifelong prohibitions, the person said. That means people previously booted off the platform may be allowed to return.

"In response to a Twitter user complaining they are being 'shadowbanned, ghostbanned, search banned,' as well as having followers removed, Musk said in a tweet on Friday that he will be 'digging in more today.'"

This could possibly be the reason behind the return of Andrew Tate, who was first banned in 2017. Musk has not officially commented on the reinstatement yet.

Why was Andrew Tate banned in the first place?

For those out of the loop, Andrew Tate received a lot of criticism earlier this year. His account was removed from several sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for making controversial remarks about women that were viewed as "hypermasculine" and "toxic."

However, Twitter was the first major platform to remove the former kickboxer in 2017. The internet personality, who was moderately well-known that year, was banned from the platform after criticizing the #MeToo movement.

While he agreed that perpetrators of "r*pe" are the primary culprits, he also expressed the opinion that women should be held responsible for putting themselves in risky situations.

Has he spoken out against the ban?

Since being unbanned, Andrew Tate has posted a cryptic tweet that has garnered over 73k likes and 10k retweets. His Twitter handle, @Cobratate, posted a picture with the caption:

"Mastery is a funny thing. It’s almost as if, on a long enough time scale, losing simply isn’t an option. Such is the way of Wudan."

Tate's account is yet to receive a "blue tick." It remains to be seen if he will also be unbanned from other social media platforms.

