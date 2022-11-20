Why did Elon Musk unban Donald Trump on Twitter?

On November 20, Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk went viral on the internet as he decided to unban former President of the United States, Donald Trump, on Twitter.

The decision came a day after Musk hosted a poll on the social media platform, asking users if he should unban Donald Trump from Twitter. More than 15 million community members voted, with 51.8% of them voting in favor of the decision.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Reinstate former President Trump Reinstate former President Trump

According to Musk, the poll has been viewed by over 134 million people:

Elon Musk @elonmusk 134M people have seen this poll 134M people have seen this poll

Earlier today, the Tesla CEO announced that Donald Trump would be unbanned, adding that people had voiced their thoughts on the decision. Musk stated:

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

Twitter community reacts as Elon Musk unbans Donald Trump

As expected, the announcement went viral, with over 79,000 Twitter community members joining the discussion thread and sharing their thoughts.

The CEO of Mega, Kim Dotcom, responded by pleading with Elon Musk to ensure that Donald Trump retains all of his followers after being unbanned from the social media platform. He stated:

Kim Dotcom @KimDotcom @elonmusk He should be restored with all of his previous followers intact. Please fix that. If you don’t have the data in the current database just pull it from a backup when his account was still live. @elonmusk He should be restored with all of his previous followers intact. Please fix that. If you don’t have the data in the current database just pull it from a backup when his account was still live.

Elon Musk replied by stating that Twitter engineers are working on the issue:

Legal Affairs editor Luke Zalenski dubbed Musk a "genius" for paying $44 billion to reinstate the former President of the United States. He went on to say:

Luke Zaleski @ZaleskiLuke @elonmusk You can do this for free but Elon’s a genius so he paid $44 bil. It’s so he can pretend he wasn’t always gonna reinstate trump and then use it as an excuse to—that he’ll then pretend is a real way to make decisions in order to conflate Twitter votes/real votes and Twitter/reality @elonmusk You can do this for free but Elon’s a genius so he paid $44 bil. It’s so he can pretend he wasn’t always gonna reinstate trump and then use it as an excuse to—that he’ll then pretend is a real way to make decisions in order to conflate Twitter votes/real votes and Twitter/reality

YouTube icon Jimmy "MrBeast" also joined the reaction thread and shared his thoughts with a single popcorn emoji:

MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor replied by claiming that Twitter was getting a "bit boring":

Twitter user @david_r_barrera shared a past tweet in which Elon Musk stated that there would be "no major content decisions or account reinstatements" while addressing Twitter's content moderation council:

David Barrera @david_r_barrera Elon Musk @elonmusk Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.



No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. @elonmusk Not saying I’m against this decision, but what happened to “no major account reinstatements before the council convenes”? twitter.com/elonmusk/statu… @elonmusk Not saying I’m against this decision, but what happened to “no major account reinstatements before the council convenes”? twitter.com/elonmusk/statu…

Here are some more relevant community reactions:

Colby @colb_in_nova @elonmusk I love how he clearly values his followers over all else. And so much for some independent group making these decisions. @elonmusk I love how he clearly values his followers over all else. And so much for some independent group making these decisions.

Several hashtags began to trend after Elon Musk reinstated former US President Donald Trump's account. Some of them were along the lines of #DonaldTrump and #WelcomeBack.

For some context, Donald Trump's Twitter account was suspended last year after he encouraged a mob invasion of the United States Capitol.

At the time of writing, Trump's official Twitter handle @realDonaldTrump had been restored. The account has lost its previous following, and as of now, Trump's account has 934.1k followers:

Donald Trump's official Twitter handle was live as of November 20, 2022 (Image via Twitter)

In addition to Donald Trump, controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has also been unbanned from Twitter. After a five-year absence, the former professional kickboxer has resurfaced on the social media platform under the alias Andrew Tate (@Cobratate).

