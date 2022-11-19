"Reinstate former President Trump" - Elon Musk starts poll to unban Donald Trump from Twitter after unbanning Andrew Tate

Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, took to the platform to post a candid poll asking fellow users if Twitter should reinstate former US President Donald Trump. As of this writing, the poll has received over 7.1 million votes with 53.5% of the users voting in favor of lifting the ban.

The poll comes on the back of a series of controversial figures and pages being restored to Twitter. So far, accounts such as Andrew Tate (internet personality), Jordan Peterson (clinical psychologist), Kathy Griffin (comedian), and The Babylon Bee (right-wing website) have been granted access to the website.

Speaking about the possible restoration of Donald Trump, Elon Musk posted a poll on his Twitter account with the caption:

"Reinstate former President Trump"

Elon Musk @elonmusk Reinstate former President Trump Reinstate former President Trump

"Vox Populi, Vox Dei" - Elon Musk hints at people's voices being the primary adjudicator regarding Donald Trump

Donald Trump was banned from Twitter following his encouragement of a mob invasion of the US Capitol in 2021. Since then, Trump has not been granted access to his private account or his official US presidential account.

However, since Elon Musk is a vocal advocate of free speech, Donald Trump might have a second chance. Following the poll, the Space X CEO posted a second tweet stating the Latin phrase:

"Vox Populi, Vox Dei"

Elon Musk @elonmusk Vox Populi, Vox Dei Vox Populi, Vox Dei

The Latin phrase roughly translates to - "The voice of the people is the voice of God." This may be indicative of the idea that users are the ones who have the final say on people getting unbanned, or at least on Donald Trump's fate.

Donald Trump to follow Andrew Tate to get unbanned on Twitter?

Andrew Tate, who has himself made a slew of controversial statements, was among the first notable accounts to be allowed back on Twitter. He was banned in 2017 after making controversial remarks on the #MeToo movement. For those unaware, Tate had suggested that female r*pe victims should take responsibility for their misfortune. However, earlier today, Tate's suspension was lifted.

Former US President Donald Trump has his own set of debatable comments. However, Elon Musk appears to be a staunch supporter of free speech, which could allow the former to be back on the blue platform.

Fans share their reaction

Fans have flooded the poll with a range of comments. With the poll division being at 53-47 in favor of Trump's unban, users expressed their divided opinions. Here are some of the reactions:

Michael Saylor⚡️ @saylor @elonmusk With 116.6 million followers, your polls are starting to become statistically significant. What if Twitter had an "All Users" poll that you could push to every single twitter account to find out what the entire network is thinking, with no particular adverse selection? 🤔 @elonmusk With 116.6 million followers, your polls are starting to become statistically significant. What if Twitter had an "All Users" poll that you could push to every single twitter account to find out what the entire network is thinking, with no particular adverse selection? 🤔

Jenny Johnson @JennyJohnsonHi5 @elonmusk If Trump loses this poll he’s gonna say it was rigged. @elonmusk If Trump loses this poll he’s gonna say it was rigged.

Luke Zaleski @ZaleskiLuke

1. “I didn’t do it”

2. “I didn’t do anything wrong”

3. “I didn’t do anything illegal”

4. “The people accusing me are guilty”

5. “The law is illegal”

6. “Prove it!”

7. “What happened didn’t happen”

“It’s fine, I did it and I’ll do it again...” @elonmusk The eight stages of Trump’s guilt:1. “I didn’t do it”2. “I didn’t do anything wrong”3. “I didn’t do anything illegal”4. “The people accusing me are guilty”5. “The law is illegal”6. “Prove it!”7. “What happened didn’t happen”“It’s fine, I did it and I’ll do it again...” @elonmusk The eight stages of Trump’s guilt:1. “I didn’t do it”2. “I didn’t do anything wrong”3. “I didn’t do anything illegal”4. “The people accusing me are guilty”5. “The law is illegal”6. “Prove it!”7. “What happened didn’t happen”8️⃣ “It’s fine, I did it and I’ll do it again...”

P.I.M.P. @PoznanInMyPants

It is the fact that as President he tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power in a democracy.



He attempted to subvert the election system after ratification by the Electoral College.



And he will again if he can. @elonmusk Issue with Trump is NOT free speech.It is the fact that as President he tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power in a democracy.He attempted to subvert the election system after ratification by the Electoral College.And he will again if he can. @elonmusk Issue with Trump is NOT free speech.It is the fact that as President he tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power in a democracy.He attempted to subvert the election system after ratification by the Electoral College.And he will again if he can.

Hodgetwins @hodgetwins @elonmusk The left is going to explode over the results of this poll @elonmusk The left is going to explode over the results of this poll

Tim Swain @_TimSwain_ @elonmusk I can’t even believe this is up for debate. He broke no rules whatsoever. None. It’s sad we are even asking. @elonmusk I can’t even believe this is up for debate. He broke no rules whatsoever. None. It’s sad we are even asking.

Elon Musk's Twitter reign so far has been very eventful. Over 1.2K employees are reported to have resigned in the past couple of days, following Elon's |"SOS" to the engineers.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes