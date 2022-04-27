"Donald, reconsider" - Joe Rogan reacts to Elon Musk buying Twitter

Joe Rogan asked former United States President Donald Trump to reconsider his decision to leave Twitter after Elon Musk bought the social media giant.

Rogan was in the middle of recording a podcast with his guest Jessica Kirson when it was officially announced on Monday that Musk had acquired Twitter. Rogan exclaimed, "Oh s***!" upon receiving the news.

The comic then wondered how long it would take before Trump returns to the platform. At that point, his producer Jamie Vernon interjected, clarifying that Trump had already said he wouldn't be coming back even if Musk takes over.

To that, Rogan replied:

"Donald, reconsider."

Check out Joe Rogan's reaction to Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter:

In a recent interview with Fox News, the former POTUS revealed that he will officially join his own platform, TRUTH Social. He added that while he's in favor of Musk's purchase of Twitter, he will continue to conduct his online activities on TRUTH Social. The billion-dollar businessman said:

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH. I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH."

Joe Rogan on Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter

Joe Rogan appeared to be stoked by Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter. On episode #1809 of his popular podcast, the UFC commentator said:

"Here's why it's gonna be interesting. First of all, he believes that free speech is important. And not just important, [but] vital for a democracy – for a functioning democracy. I agree with that. What's interesting about this is we're gonna... Look, we found out some things about Twitter and one of the things they do is shadow-ban people. They make it so that your content, whatever you put out has less impact. It has less engagement. They limit your ability to express yourself. They ban accounts and they ban accounts if the account said something they don't agree with. If the account says something that violates what they believe."

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, acquired Twitter for an astounding $44 billion. A self-described "free-speech absolutist," Musk vowed to make the social media platform less restrictive than its current form.

Listen to episode #1809 of the JRE podcast below:

Edited by David Andrew