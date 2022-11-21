Andrew Tate has gained a million Twitter followers in 24 hours following unban

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate gained one million followers on Twitter within the first 24 hours of having his account reinstated. After recent changes regarding the policies of the social media platform, a wave of previously banned profiles were returned to their owners.

Elon Musk reversed lifetime suspensions on multiple accounts, including former US President Donald Trump and infamous clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson.

Andrew Tate was first banned by Twitter back in 2017 for some controversial comments involving the #MeToo movement. Now that he is back, the kickboxer announced to his supporters that it was time to "escape the Matrix."

Andrew Tate rapidly gains followers as Twitter unbans series of controversial figures

Elon Musk bringing back multiple accounts that were previously permanently banned for violating Twitter guidelines has received mixed reactions from the public. Many are questioning the logic behind giving individuals with a controversial history a platform to express themselves.

Musk, however, has claimed that policies towards hate speech and disinformation have not changed and that accounts found to be violating them will again be penalized. Calling it "freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach," he has publicly announced that "hate tweets" will be "deboosted and demontized" to minimize their visibility.

You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet. New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet.

Andrew Tate had quite the year in 2022, gaining mass popularity after going viral for his controversial takes regarding women. He also has a presence on Twitch, having gone viral after appearing on Adin Ross's streams and then making his own channel to spread his opinions.

His initial aim was primarily to promote his get-rich scheme in the form of Hustlers University. The program was touted by Andrew Tate as a surefire path to success and an alternative to higher education for people looking to prosper.

While being portrayed as a way to "escape the Matrix," Hustlers University came under a lot of fire after it was accused of being a multi-level marketing and pyramid scheme. In his review of the program, popular YouTuber Coffeezilla lambasted it and Tate for making false promises, saying:

"You've been told you're gonna escape the Matrix, you're gonna take the red pill. What you end up doing is sort of learning how to run an Amazon side-hustle for Jeff Bezos."

Andrew Tate was caught in a huge ban wave back in August 2022 when he was virtually banned from all major social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. The primary reason for this was the copious amount of clips of the former kickboxer presenting highly controversial content. This wasn't the first time he was banned, however, as stated earlier.

His initial ban from Twitter five years ago was also due to his comments about sexual harassment and abuse. Here is a direct quote from one of his deleted tweets:

"If you put yourself in a position to be raped, you must bare some responsibility. I’m not saying it’s OK you got raped."

Zack @Asmongold Andrew Tate - Unbanned

Donald Trump - Unbanned



All he has to do now is unban Alex Jones and the unholy trinity will be complete Andrew Tate - UnbannedDonald Trump - UnbannedAll he has to do now is unban Alex Jones and the unholy trinity will be complete

Not everyone is happy with Twitter for unbanning Andrew Tate, as it has become yet another talking point in the divisive debate surrounding the social media giant's recent policy changes.

