Kai Cenat to film dating video with Sidemen, fans go wild

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat took to his socials to tease an upcoming collaboration with UK-based YouTube group, Sidemen, prompting fans to share their excitement in response.

On December 2022, the streamer confirmed that he would be traveling to the UK, and the announcement of his visit naturally sparked a host of speculations within the online community. As it stands, Kai is set to appear in a '20 v 1' dating video on Sidemen's channel.

The 20 v 1 concept seen on Sidemen's official YouTube channel usually features a male participant speed dating 20 women while receiving tasks or directions (usually comical in nature) from the Sidemen via a hidden earpiece.

Kai Cenat confirms collaboration with YouTube group Sidemen

Kai Cenat is arguably the fastest-growing streamer in the Twitch community. So when he announced a visit to the UK, fans were quick to speculate about a possible collaboration with Sidemen, the UK's biggest YouTube group.

In his recent tweet, Kai shared a picture of himself with the Sidemen members (sans Harry "WroeToShaw"), confirming the speculation. The creator also stated in the caption that they were filming a '20 v 1' dating video. Additionally, he posted a brief story of himself having a fun time with the group on his Instagram handle. Here's the clip:

Kai Mafia Updates🌟 @Kaimafiaupdates

X

Could we see a 20 v 1 or a Sidemen Sunday Featuring KC3? KAI X SIDEMEN🤯Could we see a 20 v 1 or a Sidemen Sunday Featuring KC3? KAI X SIDEMEN🤯 🗽X🇬🇧Could we see a 20 v 1 or a Sidemen Sunday Featuring KC3?👀🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/DZAb7YYetd

The date and time of the video have not been announced as of yet. However, Sidemen typically tend to film a video a couple of weeks prior to releasing it. Keeping this in mind, fans shouldn't expect the video to come out this weekend (January 7 or 8).

While he was in the UK, Kai also posted a video of himself eating at Nando's, a South African food chain that is extremely popular in the country. The AMP member posted a video of himself savoring a plate of fast food:

Fans unable to contain their excitement about the collaboration

Both Kai Cenat and the Sidemen have large fan followings that are looking forward to the upcoming 20 v 1 dating video. After seeing Kai's recent social media posts, fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts. Here are some notable reactions:

Kai Cenat is not the first major creator to feature in a 20 v 1 Sidemen video. Logan Paul, JiDion, and KSI have previously participated in the series.

