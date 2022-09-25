"This match is sick" - Fans and content creators react to wild Sidemen Charity football match

Many had their eyes on today's charity football match between English YouTuber group Sidemen and YouTube All-Stars. The match, which featured numerous popular content creators, ended in an 8-7 victory for the Sidemen.

The Valley Stadium in South London, home of Charlton Athletic F.C., was the venue for what turned out to be a barnburner charity match. Considering that the players are professional content creators rather than pro footballers, many were surprised by just how entertaining the game was.

Many fans, streamers, and content creators were tuned into the YouTube stream of the game, which peaked at over 2.5 million concurrent viewers. Some, including popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream, let everyone know that they were enjoying the product on the pitch today.

dream @dreamwastaken this match is sick this match is sick

Fans and content creators react to Sidemen Charity match

The 2022 edition of the charity football match was a tremendous success, with 15 goals between the two teams, over £1 million raised for charity and a peak of 2.6 million concurrent viewers on YouTube.

There were plenty of standout players during the match, including Simon "Miniminter" with a hat trick.

Gasipo @gasipo_opinions



3 goals

3 assists

4 successful dribbles



Brilliant Miniminter vs YouTube All-Stars :3 goals3 assists4 successful dribblesBrilliant Miniminter vs YouTube All-Stars :3 goals 3 assists 4 successful dribbles Brilliant ⚽️🎯 https://t.co/mlCOYKM4mj

On the other side was American YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed," who put on a strong performance in a losing effort. Many were impressed by the prowess of Cristiano Ronaldo's superfan, including some Premier League players. Following an offside goal by Speed that was overturned, Nottingham Forest fullback Neco Williams tweeted that he believed the referees should review it.

Neco Williams @necowilliams01 Where’s VAR what a goal SPEED Where’s VAR what a goal SPEED😂😂

Fans noted that Speed was called offside multiple times throughout the match. Some joked that if he could fix that part of his game, he would be in the same conversation as some of the game's greatest, namely Ronaldo, Messi, and Pele.

Another key plot point of the match was the less-than-friendly rivalry between him and J.J. "KSI." Speed celebrated after tackling the British YouTuber in the opening minute of the match, setting the tone for the event.

The match as a whole was well received, with many fans and content creators complimenting the charity event's production quality and scale.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Sidemen charity match is so frikin well done Sidemen charity match is so frikin well done

English YouTuber Kiera Bridget heralded the occasion as the best YouTube event in recent years.

KIERA @Kierabridget The sidemen charity match is the best YouTube event to happen in years, the UK consistently just does it better The sidemen charity match is the best YouTube event to happen in years, the UK consistently just does it better 😤

Many football fans praised the Sidemen event, with some saying that it was more entertaining than any professional match during the current international break. Others cited the clash as evidence that a Premier League All-Star Game to raise funds might be a good idea after all.

Mod @CFCMod_ Can’t believe the Sidemen charity match was the most entertaining game by far this international break, they’ve gone clear man Can’t believe the Sidemen charity match was the most entertaining game by far this international break, they’ve gone clear man 😭

🕊 @idoxzi I’m ngl this charity match is unironically more entertaining than any international break game I’m ngl this charity match is unironically more entertaining than any international break game

Mayowa Obiagu 🖤🦁 @MayowaQuadri_ The Premier League are gonna look at the Sideman Charity Match streaming numbers and conclude Todd Boehly was right.



All Start Game Needed. The Premier League are gonna look at the Sideman Charity Match streaming numbers and conclude Todd Boehly was right. All Start Game Needed.

Ace🥤 @speeds_c If this sidemen charity match proves anything its that the premier league NEEDS to do an all star game because this has been some of the most entertaining football ive watched in a long time If this sidemen charity match proves anything its that the premier league NEEDS to do an all star game because this has been some of the most entertaining football ive watched in a long time

The 2022 Sidemen vs. YouTube All-Stars charity match seems to have been a tremendous hit with fans. It may be a good idea for the Premier League to take notes.

