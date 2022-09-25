Create

"This match is sick" - Fans and content creators react to wild Sidemen Charity football match

Many shared their thoughts on the Sidemen
Many shared their thoughts on the Sidemen's win over YouTube All-Stars in a charity football match (Image via Twitter)
Zack Eudaly
Zack Eudaly
ANALYST
Modified Sep 25, 2022 08:09 AM IST

Many had their eyes on today's charity football match between English YouTuber group Sidemen and YouTube All-Stars. The match, which featured numerous popular content creators, ended in an 8-7 victory for the Sidemen.

The Valley Stadium in South London, home of Charlton Athletic F.C., was the venue for what turned out to be a barnburner charity match. Considering that the players are professional content creators rather than pro footballers, many were surprised by just how entertaining the game was.

Many fans, streamers, and content creators were tuned into the YouTube stream of the game, which peaked at over 2.5 million concurrent viewers. Some, including popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream, let everyone know that they were enjoying the product on the pitch today.

this match is sick

Fans and content creators react to Sidemen Charity match

The 2022 edition of the charity football match was a tremendous success, with 15 goals between the two teams, over £1 million raised for charity and a peak of 2.6 million concurrent viewers on YouTube.

There were plenty of standout players during the match, including Simon "Miniminter" with a hat trick.

Miniminter vs YouTube All-Stars :3 goals 3 assists 4 successful dribbles Brilliant ⚽️🎯 https://t.co/mlCOYKM4mj

On the other side was American YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed," who put on a strong performance in a losing effort. Many were impressed by the prowess of Cristiano Ronaldo's superfan, including some Premier League players. Following an offside goal by Speed that was overturned, Nottingham Forest fullback Neco Williams tweeted that he believed the referees should review it.

Where’s VAR what a goal SPEED😂😂

Fans noted that Speed was called offside multiple times throughout the match. Some joked that if he could fix that part of his game, he would be in the same conversation as some of the game's greatest, namely Ronaldo, Messi, and Pele.

iShowSpeed if he knew the Offside rule:#sidemenCharityMatch https://t.co/0OGB10BwNW

Another key plot point of the match was the less-than-friendly rivalry between him and J.J. "KSI." Speed celebrated after tackling the British YouTuber in the opening minute of the match, setting the tone for the event.

HE CELEBRATES HIS TACKLE 😭😭😭 https://t.co/ZVq5fWrma6

The match as a whole was well received, with many fans and content creators complimenting the charity event's production quality and scale.

Sidemen charity match is so frikin well done

English YouTuber Kiera Bridget heralded the occasion as the best YouTube event in recent years.

The sidemen charity match is the best YouTube event to happen in years, the UK consistently just does it better 😤

Many football fans praised the Sidemen event, with some saying that it was more entertaining than any professional match during the current international break. Others cited the clash as evidence that a Premier League All-Star Game to raise funds might be a good idea after all.

Can’t believe the Sidemen charity match was the most entertaining game by far this international break, they’ve gone clear man 😭
I’m ngl this charity match is unironically more entertaining than any international break game
The Premier League are gonna look at the Sideman Charity Match streaming numbers and conclude Todd Boehly was right. All Start Game Needed.
If this sidemen charity match proves anything its that the premier league NEEDS to do an all star game because this has been some of the most entertaining football ive watched in a long time

The 2022 Sidemen vs. YouTube All-Stars charity match seems to have been a tremendous hit with fans. It may be a good idea for the Premier League to take notes.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...