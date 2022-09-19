IShowSpeed tries the “hottest” chip challenge during Livestream, regrets instantly

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" created yet another comical moment after trying out the one-chip challenge. For those who are unfamiliar, the one-chip challenge entails filming oneself eating the hot chip and then seeing how long one can go without drinking to neutralize the spicy flavor. The challenge has exploded in popularity on platforms like TikTok.

But the YouTuber came prepared before biting into the chip. He was seen arranging ice cubes and a jug of milk in a glass before confidently smearing the hot sauce over the "Carolina Reaper Pepper." He then began a countdown, followed by a brief prayer, and munched on a chip.

He realized the combination had been a little too much as the aftereffects of the pepper and sauce became apparent.

IShowSpeed wails in pain after trying out the ''One-chip'' TikTok challenge

The Ohio-born streamer is no stranger to making outlandish challenges and creating comical moments in live streams. To add to his already prolific record of over-the-top reactions, IShowSpeed was seen trying out the hugely popular one-chip challenge that has been making rounds in TikTok.

The description on the official website of the challenge reads:

"This year's high voltage chip contains the super-charged Carolina Reaper Pepper and stinging Scorpion Pepper with a shocking twist, it'll turn your tongue BLUE!"

Darren, who was seen mindlessly pouring a hefty amount of sauce on the chip, instantly regretted his decision. Moments following his first and only bite, the streamer started to tear up while saying:

"It's not hot, it's not hot, it's not hot"

Darren was visibly upset as he shuffled across the room, limping. The agony was clearly too much for the YouTuber, who became enraged. He even pretended to call the police and file a complaint.

Darren later pranked his younger brother on stream by cajoling him to eat the hot chip as well.

Fans react to the challenge

IShowSpeed, as previously stated, is no stranger to creating click-worthy and viral moments. This is not the first time the streamer has performed a comedic act for his audience. Fans reacted to his latest antics by saying:

Fans react to the challenge (Image via Speedy Boykins YouTube)

IShowSpeed has become accustomed to making headlines on a regular basis. He was seen lighting a firework inside his bedroom earlier this year, prompting the fire department to be called.

