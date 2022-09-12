"What the f**k kind of program is this": Logan Paul gets slapped during Sidemen dating show

Popular influencer Logan Paul collaborated with UK YouTube group Sidemen in their latest dating video titled "20 WOMEN VS 1 SIDEMEN: LOGAN PAUL EDITION."

He was tasked with some fierce challenges set by the Sidemen group which resulted in the 27-year-old getting smacked in the face by a woman. Reacting to the slap, a startled Logan responded by exclaiming:

"What the f**k kind of program is this?"

Logan Paul falls pray to latest Sidemen prank

The Sidemen 20v1 videos are generally loaded with a lot of challenges and pranks imposed upon the male participant. The latest installment was no different, with Logan Paul getting hit by one of the female contestants.

The video involved a male participant taking on 20 random female fans on an online dating show. The group has filmed the show with other creators such as JiDion in the past.

The American had a hidden ear piece on that allowed him to communicate with the members of the group. While the women were seated, the members would command certain tasks or challenges that Logan had to complete.

One of the tasks involved Logan Paul testing the combative skills of the female participant. As the faux date began, the Maverick was directed by the group to ask the participant to box him. After a few jabs to his abdomen, Logan was then tasked with getting slapped by the woman. He was heard saying:

"You got nothing. Hit me in the face."

Regardless of the overwhelming difference in the sizes of the two counterparts, the hit was visibly forceful and caused a considerable amount of pain to the American. The slap was met with a hilarious reaction from the Sidemen as they broke out into laughter.

Notwithstanding the aggressive nature of the challenge, the female participant was open to the possibility of a "second date."

Fans react to the ferocious moment

Sidemen Sunday videos are generally crowded with farcical and comical moments. Logan, being one of the top creators in the world, managed to garner a lot of views for the video. Here are some of the reactions that were shared in the Twitter clip:

Sidemen Sunday is a series of videos that are released each Sunday on the group's main channel. They generally surround varying subjects such as travel and food challenges. The channel is presently among the most popular in the UK with over 16.4 million subscribers.

