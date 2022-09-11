"Gib is the next Mike Tyson" - Logan Paul, Jake Paul, KSI and others react to AnEsonGib knocking Austin McBroom out cold

Jake Paul, Logan Paul, KSI, and many other influencers from the YouTube boxing scene reacted to AnEsonGib knocking out Austin McBroom cold. The Brit fought the Ace Family head on September 10 on the Social Gloves 2 card at the Bank of America Stadium in Los Angeles, California. 'Seven Figure Gibber' was looking to get his first professional win on his record.

After a rough start to the fight, 'Gib' came back to knock his opponent down multiple times. McBroom started the fight well by knocking AnEsonGib down within a few seconds of the bell ringing. However, in the third round, 'Gib' got into his rhythm and began throwing combinations. He stunned the American with a right counter hook that sent him to the floor.

Social Updates @SocialUpd8s GIB BEATS AUSTIN MCBROOM BY 4TH ROUND KO GIB BEATS AUSTIN MCBROOM BY 4TH ROUND KO https://t.co/rUFNhWuP1F

The Ace Family head smiled as soon as he got back up but was back on the ground within a few seconds courtesy of a left hook by 'Gib'. In the 4th round, he knocked McBroom out again and referee Jack Reiss gave the American a last chance to defend himself. 'Seven Figure Gibber' kept pressing the action and knocked him out cold as the referee called a stop to the contest.

Jake Paul, Logan Paul, and KSI share their reactions to AnEsonGib's knockout

Jake Paul was stunned by the display put on by 'Gib' and tweeted out saying:

"WOW. INSANE. You can’t play boxing. Congrats to GIB."

Jake Paul @jakepaul WOW. INSANE.



You can’t play boxing.



Congrats to GIB. WOW. INSANE. You can’t play boxing. Congrats to GIB.

AnEsonGib impressed the entire YouTube boxing scene with his performance against McBroom, who was considered one of the best YouTube boxers. 'Seven Figure Gibber's friend KSI tweeted out saying:

"OMG BIG BIGGER @AnEsonGib"

Logan Paul, who recently confirmed his return to YouTube boxing, was watching the fight live and tweeted out saying:

"Gib is the next Mike Tyson plain & simple"

Logan Paul @LoganPaul Gib is the next Mike Tyson plain & simple Gib is the next Mike Tyson plain & simple

'The Maverick' compared the Brit to Mike Tyson for his explosive performance, knocking McBroom down 4 times. Another YouTuber who recently fought and beat Faze Temperrr, Slim Albaher, was ringside and caught the moment 'Gib' knocked the Ace Family head out:

"AnesonGib SLEEPS Austin Mcbroom! OMG"

Slim Albaher @SlimmySlim94 AnesonGib SLEEPS Austin Mcbroom! OMG AnesonGib SLEEPS Austin Mcbroom! OMG https://t.co/lt4ZAMBY7f

