"I gotta get a win" - Logan Paul tells Roman Atwood that he will be returning to boxing 

Logan Paul has revealed that he will return to boxing despite signing a lucrative new deal with WWE.

YouTuber Roman Atwood was the latest guest to appear on the Impaulsive podcast and while on the podcast, he asked Paul about his ambitions with boxing. 'The Maverick', who has a 0-1 (0 wins 1 loss) boxing record, spoke about how he wanted to return to the ring to get a win.

"More WWE, more building, I wanna fight again. Yeah, I wanna do a proper boxing fight, I gotta get a win bro...I'm 0 and 1."

Atwood then asked Paul why he doesn't fight non-boxers:

"The next one has to be a win, so why don't you just fight non-boxers?"

Paul replied saying:

"No no no, I can fight anyone, as long as it can sell, you know."

Co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko went off on Logan Paul, roasting his boxing career. They wondered how 'The Problem Child' lives with one loss, one draw and one exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather to his name.

In his exhibition fight, he was outboxed by the much older, much lighter, and much shorter man in Mayweather. However, since it was an exhibition match, no winner was declared.

Impaulsive @impaulsive Amassing over 5B views & 15M subscribers, YouTube legend @RomanAtwood joins the boys to discuss the FBI forcing him to leave YouTube (dangerous stalker), becoming Mormon & having 3 wives, making $20M in merch, spending $700k on a chopper, love for the Paul Brothers & more… Amassing over 5B views & 15M subscribers, YouTube legend @RomanAtwood joins the boys to discuss the FBI forcing him to leave YouTube (dangerous stalker), becoming Mormon & having 3 wives, making $20M in merch, spending $700k on a chopper, love for the Paul Brothers & more… https://t.co/oOuuOdiahb

Watch the podcast episode below:

Andrew Tate responds to Logan Paul's call-outs and constant belittling

Former kickboxer and internet personality Andrew Tate called Logan Paul a coward after the American kept calling him out and belittling him. 'The Maverick' recently called out 'Cobra' Tate for a fight and criticized influencers for giving him a platform even after he got banned from almost all social media platforms.

In a recent episode of his podcast Tate Speech, he responded to the YouTuber's constant criticism, saying:

"The reason he was doing that is a few reasons. The primary reason is that he's extremely jealous of our monumental success, the second reason is he's jealous of our brotherhood."

Tate believes Logan Paul is a 'slave' to the 'matrix' i.e., mainstream thoughts and ideas that governments are trying to force on people. He said that Paul is always fearful of getting canceled, due to his controversial past. He added that Paul always says things that appeal to the 'matrix' and are satisfactory to them instead of voicing out his true opinions.

Dexerto @Dexerto Logan Paul calls out creators that give Andrew Tate a platform following his mass social media ban Logan Paul calls out creators that give Andrew Tate a platform following his mass social media ban https://t.co/aBWF1UCSKQ

Take a look at the clip from Tate Speech:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit