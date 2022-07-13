"I'm excited for this journey" - Logan Paul explains why he decided to sign with WWE

Logan Paul has commented on why he made the decision to sign with WWE.

The Maverick inked a multi-match deal with the sports entertainment juggernaut several weeks ago, and he's set to compete at SummerSlam later this month. He is scheduled to face former world champion The Miz in his first singles match in WWE. The social media megastar made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 where he teamed up with The A-Lister to take on The Mysterios in a tag team match.

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul stated that he enjoyed performing at The Grandest Stage of Them All and he's excited for what's next to come.

"Passion, when I did WrestleMania, I had so much fun. All my friends had fun, we were all smiling. It was awesome. I was looking at the clips, 'I can't believe that was me. Those were big jumps.' Business, it's smart, they pay well. WWE, it's a big organization. Media, it's a show. It's great performance and entertainment. I'm excited for this journey and I am well aware of how powerful of a launch pad it can be for whatever I want to do in life." (H/T Fightful)

Logan Paul reveals whether he'll be a heel or a babyface

The Maverick portrayed a heel during his feud with The Mysterios, but after their match at WrestleMania, The Miz turned on him by hitting him with a Skull Crushing Finale.

It seems like he'll be a babyface going forward, while The A-Lister will continue to be portrayed as the bad guy. During the podcast, Logan Paul commented on whether he prefers to be a heel or face:

"I'm just not a heel anymore, but if they don't f**k with me... I will be coming for the Miz at SummerSlam. He's delusional. He still thinks we're partners, that we're cool and we're not. I will slam him hard," he said.

The social media megastar will make his return to Monday Night RAW next week. It'll be interesting to see what will take place on the show and how the fans react to Paul's return now that he has officially put pen to paper and signed with the company.

