"Kickboxing is the watered down Muay Thai" - Fans give mixed reactions to the re-surfaced video of Andrew Tate getting beat up 

Andrew Tate has been 'exposed' by a clip of himself from his kickboxing days.

The video shows 'Cobra' Tate inside the ring, getting hit multiple times by his opponent. However, in his defense, the clip is only eight seconds long and does not show any of Tate's offensive or defensive moves. The clip has since gone viral and fans were quick to 'roast' the four-time Kickboxing World Champion:

Λ𝔫𝔱𝔬🗿🦭 @ImAntoMMA Aint no way Andrew Tate is this ass

A user questioned the credibility of the World Kickboxing Champion title:

"World kickboxing champion has to be one of the most meaningless titles out there"

monarch2nd🏝 @monarchsecond @ImAntoMMA world kickboxing champion has to be one of the most meaningless titles out there

One user explained why Tate was looking scared of getting hit and was trying to be cautious:

"Eyes problem he stoped his career bc of that too much damage in the eyes that why he put sunglasses even when he is in a closed place too much light hurt him."

goldxperience @goldxperience1 @Bruce14Bruce @ImAntoMMA Eyes problem he stoped his career bc of that too much damage in the eyes that why he put sunglasses even when he is in a closed place too much light hurt him

One user claimed that Jake Paul would beat Tate in a boxing match after watching the clip:

"Jake would starch him in boxing"

Anthony @anthv1q @ImAntoMMA Jake would starch him in boxing

One user came to Andrew Tate's aid, explaining how such a short video cannot be used to judge a fighter's skills:

"So crazy 8 second mashup of him getting hit by a professional kick boxer, you tate haters are so cringe it makes me wanna root for him."

BASED UFC ENJOYER @mmaguy223 @ImAntoMMA So crazy 8 second mashup of him getting hit by a professional kick boxer, you tate haters are so cringe it makes me wanna root for him.

One user called 'Cobra' Tate average:

"He was pretty average from what I know, never in any of the bigger organisations"

Taylor Young @TJMYEsq @ImAntoMMA He was pretty average from what I know, never in any of the bigger organisations

Tate has a professional kickboxing record of 43 wins and nine losses. No matter which league or organization he was fighting under, this number if way above average in combat sports.

Andrew Tate responds to Logan Paul's criticism and calls him a coward

Andrew Tate has responded to the constant criticism he has been getting from the Paul brothers, mostly Logan Paul.

He spoke about it in a recent episode of his podcast Tate Speech, which he hosts with his brother Tristan Tate. He claimed that 'The Maverick' was just jealous of his exponential growth and fame on social media in the last couple of months:

"The reason he was doing that is a few reasons. The primary reason is that he's extremely jealous of our monumental success, the second reason is he's jealous of our brotherhood."

According to Andrew Tate, Paul is a 'slave' to the 'matrix', the mainstream thoughts and ideas that governments are trying to force on people. He stated that Paul is always fearful of getting canceled for saying the wrong thing. He always says things that appeal to the 'matrix' and is satisfactory to them.

