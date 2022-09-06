"He's extremely jealous" - Andrew Tate responds to Logan Paul's criticism, says he's a coward

Andrew Tate took to his podcast Tate Speech, which he co-hosts with his younger brother Tristan Tate, to respond to the criticism leveled at him by Logan Paul in the latest episode of ImPaulsive.

According to Logan, re-platforming Tate would be a bad idea, urging creators not to allow him a way back. For context, Tate has been suspended from all major social media platforms. Notwithstanding this, KSI recently decided to call out the former kickboxer to a boxing match.

The 35-year-old has certainly not taken Logan's words to his liking. Tate was seen lashing out at the American creator, exclaiming:

"He's extremely jealous."

Andrew Tate believes Logan Paul is an "agent" of the Matrix

The Anglo-American was not in the mood to sugarcoat his opinions after being called out by Logan Paul. According to the former kickboxing champion, the self-proclaimed Maverick voiced his opinions only because he was "afraid":

"When people pretend that they don't agree with you purely because they are afraid, they are cowards; that's very sad to see."

He added:

"Purport absolute bullsh*t fallacy in an attempt to justify us being banned from social media."

Alluding to KSI's rivalry with Logan Paul's brother Jake Paul, Andrew Tate opined that the 27-year-old was envious of their success and brotherhood. He continued:

"Logan is a man who says things because he thinks he's supposed to say them, which makes him an agent of the Matrix."

Andrew Tate added that anyone who tries to break free from the Matrix by stating the truth has been "deleted and removed." He noted that he wants to create a platform that allows people to have discussions freely without being censored.

The athlete concluded the discussion by claiming that the social media embargoes have caused him no damage. He also revealed that he has over "half a million" followers on Rumble.

Fans react to debate

Despite being de-platformed from nearly all major social media sites, Tate's popularity has not dropped. Fans continue to flock to the comments to send their words of appreciation.

Here are some reactions shared under the YouTube clip:

Logan Paul is not the only influencer that Andrew Tate has targeted. In a recently concluded podcast episode, the "Top G" was seen criticizing British YouTuber True Geordie for similar reasons.

He also challenged both True Geordie and KSI to fights on the same night.

