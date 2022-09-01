Andrew Tate claims to fight KSI and podcaster True Geordie “in the same night”

Despite Andrew Tate having been de-platformed from all major sites including TikTok, Twitch, YouTube, and Meta websites Facebook and Instagram, his ideas have once again dominated the headlines. Tate took to his podcast Tate Speech, which he co-hosts with his brother Tristane Tate, to call out British YouTuber JJ "KSI" and podcaster Brian "The True Geordie."

Geordie expressed his views about the influencer on a recent edition of comedian Andrew Schulz's Flagrant podcast, revealing that he would "punch" Tate in the face. Meanwhile, KSI took to Twitter to celebrate his suspension.

In response, while speaking on his podcast, the former kickboxer revealed his desire to box both True Geordie and KSI on the same night, emulating the latter's exploits at the recently concluded Misfits Boxing event.

Andrew Tate calls out True Geordie, brings up his past

True Geordie has joined a long list of internet personalities who have spoken out against the controversial the 35-year-old Anglo-American. Speaking on the Flagrant podcast, the Newcastle-born YouTuber said:

“People don’t realize, this guy is the most desperate, fame-hungry person...the way this guy talks about women is, as we all know, a f**king joke”

He further continued:

"If he came up to me in my face, I would absolutely punch him in the face.”

As a retort, Andrew Tate took to his own podcast and dared the Englishman to fight him. He exclaimed:

“I dare you, fatty! You fat f**k. I dare you to even try it. You wouldn’t do s**t. You wouldn’t do a thing.”

He further continued:

“I will fight KSI and True Geordie in the same night. Make that for a YouTube boxing show. I will beat both of them. Sorry True Geordie, you’re gonna have to take some time off s*cking things and go for a run.”

Fans react to the online beef

It appears that True Geordie has now become the latest addition to Andrew Tate's hitlist. With the latter having a large fan base, many users have shared mixed responses to the entire debacle. Here are some of the comments that were shared on Twitter:

Iamthere @alphathanu Andrew Tate just went full mad on ksi,ethan and true geordie Andrew Tate just went full mad on ksi,ethan and true geordie 💀💀💀

Cuzie @Cuzie13 @Dexerto Good. Let them destroy each other meaning more popcorn time for us. @Dexerto Good. Let them destroy each other meaning more popcorn time for us.

COUNTY GAINS @county_gains



#AndrewTate #ETHAN #TRUEGEORDIE #KSI BRO WHY ALL THIS LOSER YOUTUBERS ALWAYS COMING FOR THE BEST OF THE BEST STAY IN YOURS LANES!! BRO WHY ALL THIS LOSER YOUTUBERS ALWAYS COMING FOR THE BEST OF THE BEST STAY IN YOURS LANES!!#AndrewTate #ETHAN #TRUEGEORDIE #KSI

Although a fight between True Geordie and Andrew Tate doesn't appear to be a possibility any time soon, a bout between the latter and KSI could be on the cards. The Sidemen member called him out after his match at the Misfits Boxing event. However, it remains to be seen if the match will ever materialize.

