"F*ck him. I'm glad he's gone": Logan Paul thinks Andrew Tate will become irrelevant by 2023

Disagreeing with his brother Jake Paul's take on Andrew Tate's ban from social media, Logan Paul has called out the controversial figure for his anti-women rhetoric in the latest episode of the podcast IMPAULSIVE. The Maverick opened up about his past willingness to fight Tate and how he let the chance go because he did not want to platform the former kickboxer and his views.

Coming out in full support of the ban, the Paul brother thought it was a good thing that social media platforms had done and declared that Andrew Tate would become irrelevant by 2023.

Tate was recently banned from all major social media platforms, including TikTok and YouTube. The domino effect of subsequent bans began when Meta banned the contentious character from Facebook and Instagram on August 20, 2022. The BBC reported that a Meta spokesperson cited a violation of its terms and services pertaining to "dangerous organizations and individuals" for the suspension.

Logan Paul talks about Andrew Tate in Episode 341 of the IMPAULSIVE podcast

Logan Paul went against his brother's initial claims about Tate's ban when he had previously talked about it on a podcast. Jake had, in a way, platformed Tate by releasing his 'final message' on his Twitter. It was an hour-long video where the disgraced internet personality tried to defend his actions.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



But I roll with freedom of speech.



Andrew Tate speaks on the ban:



freetopg.com I don’t roll with Andrew Tate. May KO his ass out in the ring one day soon.But I roll with freedom of speech.Andrew Tate speaks on the ban: I don’t roll with Andrew Tate. May KO his ass out in the ring one day soon. But I roll with freedom of speech. Andrew Tate speaks on the ban:freetopg.com

However, Logan was having none of it. He explained to his fellow podcasters that Twitter, Instagram, and other social media giants were right to ban someone who has already influenced so many people to start behaving poorly towards women. He urged fellow content creators not to let Tate speak on their platforms:

"You wanna give him another opportunity to speak and ride his agenda because whether you believe it or not, the sh*t that Andrew Tate is saying will have a ripple effect much more dangerous than you could imagine because his narrative is truly hateful."

Mike Mijlak, the other host of the podcast, added another crucial point. He essentially said that Tate was a hypocrite who wanted men to embrace hyper-masculinity but has made most of his money exploiting gullible men through his cam-model business:

"He has no family. He has no wife... He has made the majority of his money off of camgirls' OnlyFans management and casinos. The downfall of the traditionalist male... How can you preach a return to traditionalism and conservatism when your entire platform and your entire net worth is based on the same things that you preach against."

After agreeing with Mijlak's thoughts, Logan Paul gave his final opinions on Andrew Tate:

"If everything he said about everything he believes in is true. Then he is not gonna do. So as of now, my statement stands, the one I made on your vlog. That by 2023, he will not have a sliver of relevancy, hopefully. And... Yeah no, f*ck him. F*ck him. I'm glad he's gone."

Reactions

Logan Paul's anti-Andrew Tate statements have received a lot of mixed reactions on social media. Both have enormous fanbases due to their popularity on the internet, and both had fans siding with their preferred party as they took to Twitter or YouTube to express themselves:

YouTube comments on the clip (Image via IMPAULSIVE/YouTube)

V☬ @lul4reignvir Logan Paul said that he doesn’t think Andrew Tate is worthy of being mentioned in anyones podcast or to be done a boxing event with and I agree 100% Logan Paul said that he doesn’t think Andrew Tate is worthy of being mentioned in anyones podcast or to be done a boxing event with and I agree 100%

Prashasth @UTDprash Logan paul is so funny, he talking about not giving andrew tate another opportunity and his negative influence on young people is just so IRONY Logan paul is so funny, he talking about not giving andrew tate another opportunity and his negative influence on young people is just so IRONY 😂😂 https://t.co/nhVhjp3ihM

Mills @MillsTwitch Logan Paul understanding that fighting Andrew Tate only gives him a larger platform and backing away from the fight shows just how much more that dude has grown.



He's got a lot more to do, I'm sure. But that's a magnificent move. Logan Paul understanding that fighting Andrew Tate only gives him a larger platform and backing away from the fight shows just how much more that dude has grown.He's got a lot more to do, I'm sure. But that's a magnificent move.

aileen✨ @briggette_xo The one thing that finally made sense coming out of Logan Paul’s mouth is what he had to say about Andrew tate on his podcast like yess some common sense finallyyyy The one thing that finally made sense coming out of Logan Paul’s mouth is what he had to say about Andrew tate on his podcast like yess some common sense finallyyyy

Mr. CJ and the Bajan Steppers 🇧🇧 ☭ @BajanCj If even Logan Paul hates Andrew Tate that should be a big wake up call to everyone If even Logan Paul hates Andrew Tate that should be a big wake up call to everyone

Logan Paul joins a list of streamers and internet personalities who have clashed on the topic of Andrew Tate for some time now. Adin Ross, Sneako, and a few others have consistently shown their willingness to host Tate, while other Twitch personalities such as HasanAbi and Pokimane have spoken up against his ideology.

