"Might ko his a**" - Jake Paul reacts to Andrew Tate's final message to the internet

Jake Paul has reacted to Andrew Tate's final message to the internet.

Earlier today, Tate released a video titled 'Andrew Tate's final message'. In the video, he spoke about how he has been branded 'evil', 'misogynist' and many other words on the internet after clips of him have been taken out of context and spread by people to increase hate towards him.

Watch the video below:

According to Tate, he is none of those things that people brand him to be, and the video is essentially an hour-long explanation video where he defends himself and tells people his entire life story. 'The Problem Child' had an interesting take on the video. It is no secret that the pair do not have the best relationship, with Paul calling the former four-time kickboxing champion out, multiple times.

However, in this situation, he seemed to side with Tate, who has been "robbed" of his right to freedom of speech:

"I don’t roll with Andrew Tate. May KO his ass out in the ring one day soon. But I roll with freedom of speech. Andrew Tate speaks on the ban"

Jake Paul stands with many users on Twitter with a pro-free speech stance who believe Tate was robbed of his platform after he was banned from Instagram and Facebook. Earlier last week, the social media star was banned by Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, for violating Meta’s policy on dangerous individuals and organizations.

Jake Paul is keen to fight Andrew Tate even though it isn't best for his boxing career

Jake Paul seems very eager to fight former four-time world kickboxing champion Andrew Tate in a boxing match. 'The Problem Child' has been openly calling 'Top G' out on social media and on his brother's Impaulsive podcast. His latest call-out came on the TimboSugarShow, hosted by UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley and his coach Tim Welch.

While on the show, he spoke about a potential fight against Tate:

"It's definitely a potential fight, but it sort of takes me a step backwards. It's more like a celebrity influencer, sort of fighting again. Even though he was a kickboxing world champion, people will make an argument he's not a boxer, he's been out of the ring, he's older now''

Watch the entire episode below:

Although he is keen to fight Tate, Jake Paul did say that he would fight the former kickboxer for fun, but it would have to be after his next fight. As announced by Paul on Twitter, his next fight will be in October against a professional boxer with a winning record.

Jake Paul @jakepaul My next opponent will be a pro boxer and of course he will have a winning record just like Timmy and Ramen did before they pulled out. October. My next opponent will be a pro boxer and of course he will have a winning record just like Timmy and Ramen did before they pulled out. October.

