Jake Paul’s boxing manager meeting with Andrew Tate sparks fight rumors

Rumors of a possible clash between Jake Paul and Andrew Tate are making the rounds as the former's boxing manager was seen in a meeting with the latter.

On August 17, 2022, Jake Paul's boxing manager Nakisa Bidarian posted a picture with the self-proclaimed trillionaire on his official social media handle. Unsurprisingly, this sparked theories of the two controversial personalities gearing up for a big fight in the near future. The rumors quickly made ground, as Bidarian's post instantly went viral across all social media platforms.

Andrew Tate vs. Jake Paul might finally be on the cards

Jake Paul's boxing manager posing with Andrew Tate (Image via TheBreadBatch/Twitter )

In a much-publicised affair, Andrew Tate himself hinted that negotiations between the two parties were reaching their final stages during his recent appearance on a livestream with Twitch sensation Adin Ross. Owing to that, the internet has been buzzing with the possibility of an iconic clash between two of the most polarizing figures on the internet.

Not just Cobra Tate, but Jake Paul himself has also spoken about the fight, before anointing his older brother Logan Paul to defeat the online personality.

Challenging Tate during his podcast appearance, Jake exclaimed:

"If my brother doesn’t f**k you up, I will. It has to go down.”

Well, as per some rumors, this might be the case after all. An eagled-eye fan noticed that Jake's Paul boxing manager had posted a picture with Andrew Tate on Instagram. Although the fight is still in murky waters, fans' fervor might become the deciding factor.

As of now, nothing has been officially confirmed. That being said, neither Jake nor Andrew have revealed anything regarding their possible clash. However, the former did opine that the British influencer might avoid a clash against himself and his brother.

Social media reacts to possible clash between Jake Paul and Andrew Tate

As expected, the post of Jake Paul's boxing manager posing with Andrew Tate has gained a lot of prominence on the internet, evoking a wave of reactions from viewers worldwide.

Ever since then, many have been chatting about the possible match and who would come out of it as the ultimate winner. Coupled with that, both figures have thriving fanbases and vitriolic detractors, which further raises the stakes.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Both sides are presenting their takes on the situation (Image via (Image via TheBreadBatch/Twitter )

With so much on stake, fans are relishing these rumors (Image via (Image via TheBreadBatch/Twitter )

If Nakisa Bidarian's recent meeting with Tate alludes to everything that fans want, then the coming few weeks will be riveting. Given the insane hype around the possible clash, it is certainly clear that it will bring in a massive viewership for both parties.

