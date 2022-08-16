"The risk isn't worth the reward for him" - Jake Paul eager to fight Andrew Tate even if it's "a step backwards"

Jake Paul has set his sights on a fight against former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate. The American-British social media influencer challenged Paul a couple of years ago.

During an episode of the Impaulsive podcast hosted by his older brother Logan, 'The Problem Child' spoke about a potential fight with Tate. Jake Paul claimed that the former multi-time kickboxing champion is no match for either him or his brother.

Most recently, the YouTuber-turned-boxer made an appearance on the TimboSugarShow, hosted by UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley and his coach Tim Welch.

Paul was asked about a potential fight against Andrew Tate in the future, to which he replied:

"It's definitely a potential fight, but it sort of takes me a step backwards. It's more like a celebrity influencer, sort of fighting again. Even though he was a kickboxing world champion, people will make an argument he's not a boxer, he's been out of the ring, he's older now''

He added that even though people will make up excuses for the matchup, he still sees a fight against Andrew Tate as a viable option:

"I would love to fight him for fun. But after my next fight"

Jake Paul was supposed to headline a boxing event at Madison Square Garden on August 6 against Hasim Rahman Jr. The fight failed to come together after weight issues ont he side of Rahman Jr. forced a cancelation.

Jake Paul launches a fresh attack on Dana White following UFC president's fighter pay comments

Jake Paul has gone on several relentless tirades against UFC head honcho Dana White over the fighter pay dispute this year. 'The Problem Child' has resorted to diss videos, open challenges, and mockery to address the issue.

Dana White made an appearance on an episode of GQ Sports' Actually Me, answering a wide range of fan questions. One fan raised the topic of fighter pay to the UFC president. White claimed that UFC fighters are reasonably paid, unlike high-profile boxers:

"Boxing has absolutely been destroyed because of money and all the things that go on. It's never gonna happen while I'm here. Believe me, these guys get paid what they're supposed to. They eat what they kill. They get a percentage of the pay-per-view buys. The money is spread out amongst all the fighters."

Jake Paul raised a question to fans in reaction to the video, writing on Twitter:

"If my boss told me I am never getting a raise I would quit and go somewhere that actually values me. Right? But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit?"

