"I don't feel like platforming this guy": Logan Paul refuses to fight Andrew Tate due to the latter's toxic nature

Logan Paul has yet again spoken up against platforming Andrew Tate. Tate has easily been among the most controversial figures within the internet community. However, he has also recently been debarred from multiple social media platforms, including Meta websites (Facebook and Instagram), TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

With JJ "KSI" recently beefing up with the former kickboxer, Logan Paul shared his two cents on the entire fiasco. According to him, allowing the Anglo-American to reappear in front of a large audience would give him the opportunity to dish out his s*xist propaganda.

He exclaimed:

"I don't feel like platforming this guy."

Logan Paul urges creators not to give Andrew Tate any engagement

The 27-year-old WWE star and internet personality took to his podcast, The ImPaulsive, to explain why he is unwilling to fight Andrew Tate. In an earlier episode of the podcast, while speaking with Jake Paul, Logan fiddled with the idea of fighting him, however, after recent events, he decided to withdraw from his plans.

Paul exclaimed:

"I don't feel like giving him the blessing of being my dance partner in the ring. Especially after the social media platforms have made it very clear how they feel about this guy."

He further urged creators such as KSI not to dabble with Tate:

"I would even put a little call out to fellow creators and even to JJ, like, you wanna re-platform this guy? You wanna have him on your shows? You wanna give him another opportunity to speak and ride his agenda because whether you believe it or not, the sh*t that Andrew Tate is saying will have a ripple effect much more dangerous that you could imagine because his narrative is truly hateful"

Logan's main concern was the negative impression that Tate has been leaving on his younger audience, which could show up in the future.

Fans react to the podcast

Since both Logan Paul and Andrew Tate have been able to garner a lot of fans, albeit in different timeframes, there have been a lot of mixed reactions. Some fans believe that Tate is not a source of misogyny but a product of it. Here are some of the comments that were made:

Polarising reactions from fans (Image via ImPaulsive YouTube)

Logan Paul is not the only influencer who has spoken out against the former kickboxer. A host of streamers and content creators such as Pokimane, KSI, HasanAbi, and xQc have voiced their opinions against the recently embargoed man.

