YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny" is one of the most popular Just Chatting content creators and political commentators. He began his livestreaming career on Twitch in 2016 and later switched to the competing platform, YouTube Gaming.

The 33-year-old is considered by many to be a controversial figure as he has always expressed his views on sensitive issues and has occasionally found himself in hot water.

2022 was a dramatic year for Steven, as he was indefinitely banned from the Amazon-owned platform and also feuded with some of the biggest content creators.

In this article, we'll go over and recap Destiny's 2022, as well as delve into some of the year's most contentious moments.

Revisiting Destiny's 2022

1) Destiny gets indefinitely banned on Twitch

Destiny was banned from Twitch for the third time on March 24, 2022. Initially, fans assumed that the streamer had received a "seasonal ban," but things took a turn for the worse when it was revealed that Steven had been indefinitely suspended from the platform.

Destiny speculated on three possible reasons during a YouTube livestream. It ranged from a combination of words and emotes in Twitch chat that promoted "denigration based on race" or for "advocating for the exclusion of a group based on their disability."

In a now-private YouTube stream, Steven stated:

“They said that a violation occurred on stream, and then the three possible reasons they gave were: Posting a combination of words and emotes in chat to promote denigration based on race, praising or supporting a hate crime. And then the third one, this would blow my mind if it’s the third one, advocating for the exclusion of a group of people based on their disability."

In a Reddit comment, the streamer claimed that neither he nor the community "will probably never know" the real reason for the ban:

"Will probably never know what the ban reason was, but I think it's because of my claims that transwomen shouldn't compete with ciswomen in women's athletics."

2) Destiny's controversial take on Black streamers leads to him feuding with Kai Cenat

On December 7, 2022, one of the most controversial moments occurred when Steven was reacting to Darren "IShowSpeed's" interaction with a Chinese individual wearing an Argentinian jersey during his FIFA World Cup livestream.

After seeing the latter seemingly make certain racist remarks, the former opined:

"I don't even know who these streamers are. I'm not going to lie. Is this the Kai Cenat guy? Oh, this is the Speed guy. Okay. There's this like, a whole new legion of like Black zoomer streamers, and for as much as they f***ing talk about how all white people did was scream at the f***ing camera... I feel like that's all these guys do."

He continued by inferring that Black streamers resorted to taking their "shirts off" and screaming in front of the camera for content:

"I don't know... I don't know if they have more content. But, holy s**t! It's just not my s**t. But probably I'm just getting old. Like, it's like the new... the new s**t. It's like, a Black dude tears his shirt off, screams something wacky and wild at the camera, is racist or homophobic. It's LOL."

His statement quickly went viral within the streaming community. Twitch star Kai Cenat provided his take on the YouTuber's comments and compared him to a "Twitter comment."

Cenat went on to claim that Destiny did not do his research and called him a "racist:"

"What?! 'Oh, I don't know if they do more content, but let me go ahead and hate them for what I see.' How about you do your f***ing research, b**ch! Okay? Hey, you listen to me, b**ch! I don't know who the f**k you are, I don't know what you do, but do your f***ing research before you say s**t. And clearly, you are racist. But guess what? I don't give a f**k!"

3) Destiny claims Mizkif knew about AdrianahLee and CrazySlick s*xual harassment situation

Another major controversy of the year involved Twitch streamer AdrianahLee revealing that CrazySlick s*xually harassed her. For context, CrazySlick is also a well-known Twitch personality who was closely associated with the One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif."

Destiny chimed in on the controversy on September 27, 2022, claiming that he had received information from a "credible source" saying that Mizkif was aware of the s*xual harassment situation.

In a now-deleted livestream, the Nebraska native stated:

"This is a message that I got from somebody who is very, very close to the situation. I'll just say that. So, these are some things that this person told me. They said that they can one million percent confirm the following and I trust this person. But hey, if they're wrong, f**k me. Then I'll f**k this person."

He continued on the topic, saying:

"Miz(kif) also knew about the whole situation. I heard him rant about everything multiple times. Because something was happening."

Destiny regularly livestreams on his main YouTube channel, with his Just Chatting streams attracting tens of thousands of viewers on average. He currently has over 596,000 subscribers and 356 million video views in total.

