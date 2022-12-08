"If Twitter comments was a person" - Kai Cenat reacts to Destiny's controversial "Black zoomer streamers" comment

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat reacted to YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny's" controversial take on Darren "IShowSpeed's" antics during his FIFA World Cup livestream.

After hearing Destiny imply that Black streamers lacked content and resorted to taking their shirts off and screaming in front of the camera, Kai Cenat did not hold back. He personified Destiny as a "Twitter comment," implying it was social media bullying. He said:

"'I don't know if they have more content.' Let me tell you something, bro. This is the Twitter comments in a f***ing... like, this is the... if Twitter comments was a person. This is what it is. Bro, 'I don't know if they have more content, but let me go ahead and hate on them, for what I see.'"

Kai Cenat fires back at Destiny's for his highly controversial take on Black creators

During a livestream on December 8, fans asked Cenat to review a viral video in which Destiny discussed IShowSpeed allegedly saying something inappropriate to a Chinese person during the Portugal vs Switzerland match. Steven said:

"I don't even know who these streamers are. I'm not going to lie. Is this the Kai Cenat guy? Oh, this is the Speed guy. Okay. There's this like, a whole new legion of like Black zoomer streamers, and for as much as they f***ing talk about how white people did was scream at the f***ing camera... I feel like that's all these guys do. I don't know if they have more content. But holy s**t! It's just not my s**t."

Kai Cenat wanted to know more about the streamer and asked his audience, saying:

"Who is this? It's a streamer? What does he do? 'Destiny.' N**** you're saying, Destiny. I don't know who this is. I'm asking y'all. Like, what does he do? Okay, let's see what this guy has to say."

After watching the clip, the New York native burst out laughing, claiming that he was "numb" to such remarks. He analyzed and evaluated "everything that was said" during the clip. The Twitch star responded to Destiny's claim that he was unaware of Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed by saying:

"First of all, what you're not going to act, like, you know who's who. D**k head! You obviously know who the f**k I am, and who the f**k Speed is! So stop acting stupid! D**k head! Like, we can hear you say... look... I don't know, he held himself back!"

Kai Cenat called Destiny out for pretending to be naive. Kai runs the Twitch channel with the highest number of subscribers on Twitch. IShowSpeed has been constantly in the news for his varied antics. Both streamers have achieved viral fame.

Timestamp: 02:57:33

Kai Cenat compared Steven to a "Twitter comment." He said such insults don't bother him anymore, considering what he has achieved this year. The Streamer of the Year told Destiny to do his research before calling him a "racist":

"What?! 'Oh, I don't know if they do more content, but let me go ahead and hate them for what I see.' How about you do your f***ing research, b**ch! Okay? Hey, you listen to me, b**ch! I don't know who the f**k you are, I don't know what you do, but do you f***ing research before you say s**t. And clearly, you are racist. But guess what? I don't give a f**k!"

Fans react to Kai Cenat's take

Cenat's response went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the discussion thread receiving over 600 comments in hours. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Redditor u/ViNSANT0 shared alleged chat logs in which Destiny stated that he would respond to Kai Cenat's arguments during a livestream the following day.

