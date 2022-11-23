"You're laughing, bro?" - Kai Cenat calls out Twitch moderator who banned viewers and demanded money to have them unbanned

During a livestream on November 23, Twitch star Kai Cenat addressed some problematic behavior that his Twitch channel moderators were engaging in.

The streamer read out a message he received from a viewer who was complaining that they had been banned from the channel and that a moderator had asked them to pay $3 via CashApp to get unbanned.

While discussing the issue, Kai Cenat noticed a moderator laughing in the chat. He called out the mod and expressed his displeasure at the situation:

"I don't give a f**k if it's a f***ing joke. I don't give a f**k what it is. And he's not the only one. Bro, (moderator's name) you're laughing, bro? Like, I'm genuinely not laughing! If this was so funny, bro, I would just wipe all of y'all n***** out right now, bro!"

Kai Cenat reprimands his moderators for banning viewers and asking for money

Kai Cenat interacted with his viewers at the one-hour mark of his November 23 stream. He then brought up an issue with his Twitch moderation team:

"What I wanted to talk about was my mods. Now it isn't everybody. But I am highly disappointed... yo, bro! Like, I am highly disappointed. Bro, and it's not every mod. Why the f**k, okay? This is a negative side of me, and I apologize to anybody that's listening right now. My grunts, subs, sorry I to have to address these n***** again, part of the stream. Okay?"

He described the situation as being problematic and began reading a message he had received from a viewer:

"This is beyond f***ked up, by the way. Like, this is actually like f***ked up on so much levels. Okay? Why the f**k am I getting... hold on. Why the f**k am I getting a f***ing message after my stream saying, 'Hey Kai, I was recently banned in your chat for no reason, and I requested an appeal and your mod responded to this, 'CashApp $3 to CashTag (name) and add your Twitch username for an unban.''"

Kai Cenat made it clear that he didn't care if it was a joke, stating that the moderator's antics did not amuse him. He then called out the moderator who was laughing in his Twitch chat.

Timestamp: 01:10:10

Kai Cenat continued by stating that his moderation team was supposed to represent him:

"And it's like, y'all keep laughing and I'm dead a** because y'all n***** is presenting me at the end of the f***ing day! I, as a streamer, look f***ing crazy, bro! And when I was blacking on... when I was going so crazy on (someone's name) and n***** was telling me to chill, bro, it wasn't even on some like... I'm not being crazy because, when n***** get swords and certain s**t to their name, they feel entitled to do whatever the f**k they want, bro!"

The moderator responded, saying they were just "trying to get some bread." Kai Cenat was taken aback by the response:

"'Bro, you think I want to hear that? Bro, and I'm being so dead a** right now! Do you think I want to hear that s**t?"

Fans react to Kai Cenat's address

The clip was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and quickly gained traction. Here's what the Reddit community had to say:

Kai Cenat is one of the fastest-growing content creators of 2022. He started streaming on Twitch in 2021 and has since amassed more than three million followers. He currently has 83,182 active subscribers on his channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes