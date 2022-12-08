Twitch streamer Castro1021 gets involved in a deadly car crash on livestream, later confirms "everyone is okay"

Prominent Twitch streamer Edwin "Castro1021" is currently in Qatar to watch the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.

During an IRL livestream on December 8, the content creator and his friends were driving when they were involved in a deadly car crash. This compelled Edwin to abruptly end the stream.

The final moments of the broadcast went viral on the internet and were shared on social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter.

Castro1021 took to Twitter earlier today to update the streaming community and said that everyone is fine, including the other driver. He expressed his appreciation to the police for their prompt response and stated:

We're all grateful for the police on their immediate response and making sure everyone is okay.



I love you guys. Everyone is okay including the other driver.

The VOD (Video on Demand) for the livestream has since been deleted. An automated Reddit account (u/LSFMirror) provided a mirror link showcasing the incident:

Castro1021 updates the community following the harrowing car crash, fans react

In the 44-second-long clip, Castro1021 was seen conversing with an associate while the latter was driving on a seemingly empty highway. However, things changed when the driver noticed something in the side-view mirror and immediately jerked the steering wheel.

It was at that point that another car on Edwin's left-hand side began tumbling and crashing, with sparks flying everywhere. The crashing vehicle then tumbled directly in front of the one the Twitch streamer was in.

Before the broadcast ended, the 26-year-old exclaimed:

"Stop, stop, stop, stop! Cut the stream. Cut the stream! Stop, stop, stop! Holy s**t. Holy s**t! Go, go, go!"

Following the car accident, Castro1021 shared a positive update on his official Twitter. He stated:

"Everyone is okay including the other driver. We’re all grateful for the police on their immediate response and making sure everyone is okay. I love you guys."

More than 400 community members have responded so far, with Kyle Bautista, COO of esports organization Complexity, saying:

Co-owner of Price Errors, Solyman Jami, was glad to hear Edwin was okay, adding that he was "honestly terrified":

One Twitter user expressed concern for the streamer's associate Abdullah and commented:

Esports personality and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming Jake "JakeSucky" also shared the update on his Twitter handle and stated:

After being involved in a crazy car accident live on Twitch, @Castro1021 and everyone else involved, including the other driver, are safe and unharmed.

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Twitter:

Zeyad. @Zey4d0

Alhamdullah everyone is safe 🏻

@Pitaa1021 @chunky1021 @dawood__97 @Castro1021 It’s weird this is the best stream ever! And ending like this!!Alhamdullah everyone is safe @Castro1021 It’s weird this is the best stream ever! And ending like this!!Alhamdullah everyone is safe🙏🏻❤️❤️@Pitaa1021 @chunky1021 @dawood__97

TeamSweat @SportsDudeFan @Castro1021 Great to hear! Thank you for keeping us posted @Castro1021 Great to hear! Thank you for keeping us posted

macauley aimson @macauleyaimson2 @Castro1021 Sending love to you all, watched the stream and saw it happen live and my heart sunk been refreshing Twitter just to wait for a update from you since it happened, glad your all okay and safe sending much love to you all @Castro1021 Sending love to you all, watched the stream and saw it happen live and my heart sunk been refreshing Twitter just to wait for a update from you since it happened, glad your all okay and safe sending much love to you all 💙

Payton @PAYT0N97 🏼 @Castro1021 That crash made my stomach turn thank god your all okay @Castro1021 That crash made my stomach turn thank god your all okay 🙏🏼❤️

The conversation thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit received more than 80 fan reactions. Redditor u/PO5IT1VE speculated on what might have caused the accident:

Another Reddit user u/DICE_PLS_ recalled watching the incident live on stream and remarked:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Castro1021 is a popular YouTuber and Twitch content creator, best known as a FIFA player. He has played the sports game for more than thousands of hours on his channel.

Edwin currently has 3,649,472 followers and averages more than 16k viewers per stream.

