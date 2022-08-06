"That's how you wanna start off!": Castro1021 packs Cristiano Ronaldo from a $6,000 Panini Impeccable card box

In a recent Twitch livestream, Edwin "Castro1021" packed a Cristiano Ronaldo Panini card from a $6,000 trading card box. Castro is an avid collector of Panini football cards, and often opens them on livestreams. This is not the first time he has pulled an exclusive Ronaldo card either.

The streamer revealed that he got hold of the first ever Impeccable card box, which set him back $6K. When he saw that his first pull was none other than the Manchester United forward, he exclaimed:

"That's how you wanna start off!"

Castro1021 elated after getting Cristiano Ronaldo

The Impeccable cards either have embedded signatures of the players or a tiny piece from their actual kits attached to it. Castro even has an Instagram page dedicated to his collections, where he shares his cards.

While speaking to his chat, he disclosed the first packet from the case. His excitement was evident as he trumpeted:

"It's red! We're starting off with a United player in Impeccable. We're starting off with United!..."

(Timestamp: 3:42:47)

Being a fan of the Red Devils, he was naturally very elated. He yelled excitedly:

"Starting off with a Manchester United player. I already saw the red!"

Castro1021, upon realizing that he had packed none other than the Portuguese star, was elated. As he turned the card around, he discovered that it was the 45th card in a total production of 65. He exclaimed:

"45 of 65. That is exactly how you wanna start. It has a cover on it. I'm not gonna peel it off!"

This isn't the first time that Castro has pulled Ronaldo. Last month, he packed an exclusive One of One card on his birthday. His previous pack even included a minute part of Ronaldo's match-worn shirt.

After Ronaldo, Castro went on to pull other cards as well, such as a Harry Maguire card, which he decided to give away.

Fans react to Castro's amazing pack

Fans on the chat were as overjoyed as Castro. Seeing his incredible pack luck, the comments on his YouTube channel extended their regards. Here are some of the observations under the video:

Fans were thrilled at the pull (image via Castro1021 Clips YouTube)

Although Castro1021 confessed that he is not the biggest fan of stainless steel cards, he was still ecstatic about the the card. He also admitted that he was not aware of its worth. However, such cards can cost anything from $1,000 to $80,000, depending on their condition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far