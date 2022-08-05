“Why not?” – Nani makes special request to Cristiano Ronaldo amid rumors of Manchester United exit

Former Manchester United winger Nani has urged his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford amid rumors surrounding his future.

As reported by The Times in July, the Portuguese superstar asked the Red Devils to sell him if they received a satisfactory offer.

However, with the season set to start this weekend, Ronaldo remains a Manchester United player and his future still seems to be up in the air.

Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship with Erik ten Hag has also hit rock bottom following the Dutchman's public criticism of the 37-year-old and his teammates.

Ronaldo, along with several of his teammates, left Old Trafford before the final whistle of their pre-season friendly clash against Rayo Vallecano on July 31 and Ten Hag was not best pleased with it.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner missed the club’s tour citing family reasons and has played just 45 minutes in pre-season.

Nani, who shared a dressing room with Ronaldo at both Manchester United and Portugal, has urged his compatriot to stay at Old Trafford.

Nani insisted that the Red Devils have enjoyed a pretty solid pre-season, which is why Ronaldo should consider staying at the club. He said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News:

“I would like to see him in Manchester for one more year. Why not? The team has been doing great in pre-season.

“They have been preparing well. They will be much stronger this season, so let’s see [about Ronaldo].”

Can Cristiano Ronaldo inspire Manchester United to an impressive season?

Cristiano Ronaldo made an emotional comeback at Manchester United last summer which has not quite gone his way.

He was the club's top scorer with 24 goals across competitions but despite his best efforts, the Red Devils had a season to forget.

It's quite understandable that the Portuguese superstar is seeking an exit from Old Trafford due to lack of Champions League football.

However, it seems unlikely that he will manage to secure a move away from the club this summer.

With new manager Erik ten Hag in charge, the Red Devils are set to start their new season on Sunday with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

