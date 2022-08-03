Cristiano Ronaldo 'furious' with Ten Hag's public outburst as relationship between Manchester United pair hits 'rock bottom' - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship with new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly hit 'rock bottom.'

Daily Star (via Metro) has claimed that the 37-year-old forward is 'furious' with Ten Hag after the Dutch boss publicly criticized him.

Ten Hag was unhappy that Ronaldo, along with some other players, had left Old Trafford before the final whistle of their friendly clash against Rayo Vallecano on July 31.

Ten Hag's comments have left the Portugal legend more determined than ever to find a new club before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

Erik Ten Hag reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Old Trafford before full time on Sunday 🗣️ "It's unacceptable [Ronaldo leaving early] .... we are a team and you have to stay until the end"Erik Ten Hag reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Old Trafford before full time on Sunday 🗣️ "It's unacceptable [Ronaldo leaving early] .... we are a team and you have to stay until the end"Erik Ten Hag reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Old Trafford before full time on Sunday ⚽ https://t.co/8gZupSNI2w

Ronaldo missed United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia and featured in his friendly against Rayo Vallecano. He has been linked with several of Europe's biggest clubs as he seeks Champions League football.

The former Ajax boss was unimpressed with the forward's actions after the club's final pre-season friendly, as he told Viaplay:

"I certainly don't condone this. This is unacceptable. For everyone. We are a team and you have to stay until the end."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner only returned to Manchester United last summer after 12 years away. He was the club's top scorer with 24 goals in 38 appearances across the campaign.

However, his side endured a miserable campaign, with their sixth-placed finish meaning Ten Hag will prepare his team for Europa League football this term.

Former Manchester United forward claims Cristiano Ronaldo is only "thinking about himself"

Louis Saha, who spent five seasons at the Red Devils and scored 42 goals, has slammed the legendary striker for his pre-season behavior.

Speaking to SkyBet (as per The Metro), the Frenchman proclaimed:

"In some way, from Cristiano Ronaldo’s point of view it’s a bit unrealistic to ask now a club of this size to adapt to him and his dream."

He added:

"Even last year, I’m sorry but the magic could have happened and everything could have gone well and they won the Champions League and the Premier League and there we go, he could say that he could stay because he had participated in that. It was unrealistic that just his arrival would have changed all this."

Saha further added that the former Real Madrid man is perhaps only "thinking about himself" but admitted he'd want him to stay. He said:

"I’m not Cristiano but as someone who seems to be a supporter of Manchester United, I have felt like he hasn’t shown completely enough of that, he is thinking about himself."

Saha added:

"I am not going to judge him because he is an immense player and I’m not in his position, but I would have loved him to stay because he’s a terrific player. No-one can judge his actions at this moment because it’s his own career."

Cristiano Ronaldo: 24

Messi + Neymar: 24



Cut the disrespect and appreciate greatness. Goals scored last season:Cristiano Ronaldo: 24Messi + Neymar: 24Cut the disrespect and appreciate greatness. Goals scored last season: Cristiano Ronaldo: 24 🐐Messi + Neymar: 24 Cut the disrespect and appreciate greatness. https://t.co/3vCYTCFctt

