YouTube streamer and political commentator Steven "Destiny" has come under fire for his polarizing comments regarding IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat. While reacting to a video of Speed's controversial gesture towards a Chinese fan at the FIFA World Cup, Destiny confused the 17-year-old for Kai Cenat.

Once corrected by a viewer, the streamer opined on what he perceived as a new wave of "black zoomer streamers," saying:

"There's like this whole new legion of black zoomer streamers, and for as much as they f****** talk about how all white people did was scream at the f******* camera, I feel like that's all these guys do. I don't know if they have more content, but holy s***."

He received backlash for the comments on social media, with many viewers accusing him of racism.

Destiny receives criticism for "black zoomer streamers" comment

During a stream, Destiny reacted to a recent IShowSpeed clip from the FIFA World Cup, where he stopped an Asian fan by repeatedly yelling the Japanese word "konnichiwa" in his face. Speed was criticized for the act, especially because the man was Chinese and not Japanese.

After initially mistaking Speed for fellow streamer Kai Cenat, the 33-year-old said he'd noticed a trend of "black zoomer streamers" becoming popular on Twitch by screaming into a webcam.

Destiny received backlash once a clip of his comments appeared on social media. Esports reporter Jacob Wolf tweeted it out, saying that his comments generalizing black streamers were just as bad as Speed's actions.

He responded to Wolf on stream, walking back to his initial take that streamers and Speed and Kai Cenat only screamed into their cameras, saying that it may just be the clips that make it to the top of r/LivestreamFail. However, he also accused Wolf of virtue signaling and said his words were nowhere near as bad as Speed's, stating:

"I like to talk about real racial issues here, not if we are stereotyping black f****** screamo streamers on Twitch."

Kai Cenat responded to Destiny's comments, refusing to believe the YouTuber couldn't tell the difference between him and Speed. He also said that the comments were "racist":

Clearly, you are a racist but guess what? I don't give a f**k."

He further stated:

"I would be mad if I was a racist and black n***** got motion right now!"

Notably. the political streamer is no stranger to controversy, as he is indefinitely banned on Twitch for hateful conduct.

