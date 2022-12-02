"He fell off": Destiny reacts to Kanye West's Hitler comment on Alex Jones' podcast

YouTube streamer and political commentator Steven Kenneth "Destiny" has given his thoughts on Kanye West's recent comments about Hitler while watching the Alex Jones podcast called Info Wars on stream.

Steven, known for his recent anti-red pill takes and liberal views, found Kanye's comments about liking Hitler just before the podcast cut to a commercial quite problematic. The American music artist was clearly heard saying:

"I like Hitler."

Claiming that the musician's career is basically dead, the YouTuber could not help but laugh at the absurd comment and lamented Kanye West's past accolades:

"Bro! It's over. He gave us Graduation, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. I told you, he fell off."

"Stop dissing the Nazis all the time": Destiny reacts to Kanye West's Hitler comments on Alex Jones' show

Ye has been making waves on social media for the past few weeks with his wave of controversial posts and talking points on various podcasts. Until the rapper went on Alex Jones' podcast, however, he had not specifically talked about Hitler or the Nazi party.

On October 25, the German sports apparel brand Adidas cut ties with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic Twitter posts and remarks on podcasts. His "deathcon 3" tweet and the takes he offered on Israel-Arab relations on Tucker Carlson's daily shown on FOX have been widely criticized by many organizations as harmful to the Jewish community.

Alex Jones, himself a controversial figure known for pushing conspiracy theories such as calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a "false flag operation," was trying to distance himself from the Nazis when Ye said he liked Hitler. Destiny's reacted to this incredulously. Subsequently, the music artist appeared to defend the Nazis, saying:

"But they did some good things too. We gotta stop dissing the nazis all the time."

Destiny was seen laughing in disbelief at this statement.

The streamer reacted similarly to Kanye West's appearance on Tim Pool's podcast a few days ago. The YouTuber had live-reacted to the much-publicized incident as he was on the No Jumper Podcast when he watched Ye walk off the Tim Pool's show.

Laughing at the clip, Destiny and others were stunned by what they saw, and it is obvious that the streamer found it funny because this is how he reacted:

"Aw, poor Tim. He probably saw the moneybags walking right out of his f*cking studio."

Reddit reactions

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail had many reactions to Kanye West's comments. Here are a few reactions:

Ben Collins @oneunderscore__ It's this kind of thing. Here is Kanye talking to a prop "Bibi Netanyahu" he brought with him. Unbelievably, this is one of the more tame parts of the interview.

It's this kind of thing. Here is Kanye talking to a prop "Bibi Netanyahu" he brought with him. Unbelievably, this is one of the more tame parts of the interview.https://t.co/ldirzIwxOf

Clips like these featuring Ye praising Nazis and mimicking Israeli politicians have taken the internet by storm as people continue to marvel at his controversial actions.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes