"What the f**k is that s**t?" - xQc calls out Destiny over his "Black zoomer streamers" comment

Twitch star Felix "xQc" shared his thoughts on a controversial take made by YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny" after he watched a clip of IShowSpeed at the FIFA World Cup.

While browsing the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, Felix came across a post in which Steven commented on IShowSpeed allegedly saying something racist during his World Cup livestream.

After hearing Destiny's remarks on "Black zoomer streamers," xQc called out the political commentator, saying:

"What the f**k is that s**t? That's short-sighted, generalizing, and that's so dumb!"

xQc shares his thoughts on Destiny's controversial take on IShowSpeed and a "new legion" of streamers

During a YouTube livestream on December 7, Destiny reacted to IShowSpeed's interaction with an Asian individual who was wearing an Argentina jersey during the Portugal vs. Switzerland game.

Steven claimed that he did not recognize who the streamer was and opined:

"I don't even know who these streamers are. I'm not going to lie. Is this the Kai Cenat guy? Oh, this is the Speed guy. Okay. There's this like, a whole new legion of like Black zoomer streamers, and for as much as they f***ing talk about how white people did was scream at the f***ing camera... I feel like that's all these guys do."

At the 12-hour mark of his recent stream, xQc was browsing the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail when he came across the clip of Destiny. His initial reaction was:

"Oh, no! Chat, this is going to be a disaster! Okay, this... bro... "

Timestamp: 12:24:24

xQc was shocked to hear Destiny's comments and responded by claiming that the latter's categorization of content creators was less than ideal:

"I think generalizing doesn't help anybody. It's just... What? We're back to stacking everybody in one pot? 'Oh guys, yeah, all the new guys. All the new Black streamer guys are all doing the same thing, and all of them were doing that before.'"

The streamer also called Destiny's views "short-sighted." He went on to say that he was disappointed by the take:

"'Oh my god! Kai's loud.' Okay, cool. Bruce (BruceDropEmOff) is one of their friends. Bruce is chilling. Bruce doesn't yell. F***ing Phantom doesn't yell! Like, I don't know why it has to be like, 'Oh dude, it's all the Black dudes that are like...' What the f**k is that s**t? It's just disappointing from Destiny. That's all. That's just kind of lame."

Fans react to the streamer's response

Felix's response to Destiny's comments was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the post quickly went viral on the forum. Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions from Reddit:

xQc is currently one of Twitch's most prominent personalities, ranking as the platform's second-most popular English-speaking content creator. He currently has 11,412,821 followers and averages 54k viewers per stream.

