“This guy’s actually f***ing insane!” - Destiny plays an audio recording allegedly exposing ClawOnTwitch abusing his girlfriend

Earlier today, YouTube Gaming streamer Steven "Destiny" played an audio recording on his stream, in which Twitch streamer ClawOnTwitch could be heard abusing and assaulting his girlfriend.

The exposé started when Destiny claimed he knew about two Austin-based content creators who had done some questionable things. Destiny stated that he did not want to be associated with them.

The former Twitch streamer 'exposed' ClawOnTwitch, claiming to have "100 audio recordings" of him. Before playing a disturbing audio clip, Destiny stated:

"There's like, so many weird recordings I've heard of this guy. Like, this is his girl. His current girlfriend is also a little bit crazy. Unfortunately talked to her in the past. But there's like, weird s**t. This guy's actually f***ing insane!"

Destiny's expose of ClawOnTwitch shook up the community

During the initial hours of the broadcast, Steven shared his thoughts on Austin, Texas-based content creators. The YouTuber urged his audience not to clip the streaming moment because he did not want to be associated with the aforementioned streamers. He said:

"Okay, there are two people, real quick. Don't LSF (LivestreamFail subreddit) this. If you clip this, I'm banning you because I don't like, the whole of it. Especially with these people. Okay? There are like, two people, who are like, part of the Austin crowd. And it's like, Clint and Claw (OnTwitch), and I legitimately think that both of these people are like schizopheric. I don't know why, but everyone in that f***ing crowd is just weird."

Destiny claimed that there were a lot of "weird things" that came out of the group:

"There's like, tons of weird receipts, weird things, screaming, abuse, like all sorts of s**ts about, like, these people are just, I don't want anything to do with these people."

The YouTuber confirmed that the 'Clint' he was referring to was not the well-known Twitch streamer Clint Stevens. Destiny mentioned that ClawOnTwitch threatened to leak and reveal information on the former that involved AdrianaLee:

"When Claw starts to like, threatening to leak stuff about me, or saying that he is like, going to expose me, for trying to f**k Adrianah or some s**t like that. If he wants to leak something about me, he can leak whatever he wants."

The 33-year-old said he did not care if ClawOnTwitch spilled anything about him because he did not do "anything weird." Destiny stated:

"I don't care. Like, I welcome it. I'm not trying to do anything weird. Like, there's nothing, there's literally nothing about me that can be leaked. Because I don't do weird f***ing s**t. But if he's going to make like these weird allusions to like, 'Oh there's like some secret s**t. Blah, blah, blah', like, either post a receipt or shut the f**k up."

Destiny challenged ClawOnTwitch, saying that if the latter has something, he should share it, otherwise he should not "vague post" things:

"If he's going to vague posting at me, I'm going to keep posting recordings I have of beating the s**t out of his girlfriend. Or any other weird f***ing things that I have like, 100 recordings of him doing."

Destiny claimed that ClawOnTwitch had the "dirtiest" history on Twitch and began looking for an audio clip in which the streamer allegedly assaulted his partner. A few moments later, Steven displayed a recent tweet he shared out on September 28, which included a link to the audio clip:

Destiny shares the link for the audio recording wherein ClawOnTwitch was allegedly abusing his girlfriend (Image via Twitter)

The streamer stopped playing the disturbing recording mid-way and commented:

"Yeah, this guy is f***ing insane! He's an actual, like, a degenrate f***ing loser. I don't know why the f**k he's like, trying to call me out, or why he's trying to f***ing tweet s**t at me, or why he's trying to put me in this f***ing streams, or whatever. He is like an insanely, he's like super abusive, he's like insanely schizophrenic, and he's doing these weird streams. He's trying to do this weird connections, circle things. He's an actual schizo f***ing lunatic!"

Fans react to the audio clip

The YouTuber's clip was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and quickly became the top post on the forum. The following is what the streaming community members had to say:

Redditors discussing the YouTuber showcasing the audio clip 1/3 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Redditors discussing the YouTuber showcasing the audio clip 2/3 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Redditors discussing the YouTuber showcasing the audio clip 3/3 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

ClawOnTwitch is a non-partnered content creator on Twitch who started livestreaming on the platform in 2018. He is primarily a Just Chatting streamer. He currently has 22,352 followers on his channel.

