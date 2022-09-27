Who is RockyNoHands? Paralyzed streamer defeats Elden Ring using only his mouth

Rocky Stoutenburghis, popularly known as RockyNoHands, is an American personality who unfortunately became paralyzed after breaking his spinal chord in 2006. The disability did not stop him, as the streamer has gone on to collect several accolades over the course of his online career.

One of his most recent accomplishments featured him beating Elden Ring using only his mouth. The gaming moment gained a lot of traction on Twitter, with several fans and community members lauding the streamer's gaming feat.

Absolute legend This is @RockyNoHands , a gamer who broke his neck in 2006, leaving him paralyzed. But months ago, he became the first to beat Elden Ring with only his mouth...Absolute legend This is @RockyNoHands, a gamer who broke his neck in 2006, leaving him paralyzed. But months ago, he became the first to beat Elden Ring with only his mouth...Absolute legend https://t.co/yV2yBG5S4S

RockyNoHands beats Elden Eing using only his mouth, fans react

Esports personality and co-founder of Full Squad Gaming, Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky posted a 41-second-long clip wherein RockyNoHands defeated Malenia, Blade of Miquella, using only his mouth. She is considered to be one of the hardest boss that players enounter in the game.

Rocky was wearing no armor, did not use any magic items, and did not summon the Spirit Ashes in-game. He managed to get to Malenia's second phase, during which she turns herself into the Goddess of Rot.

After meticulously dodging Malenia's infamous attack called Scarlet Aenoia, Rocky landed the final killing blow on the boss. He celebrated his victory by saying:

"Ahh! Why be an Elden Lord, when you can be a god, baby! Whoo! Oh my gosh! The only man in the world that's ever going to do that again! Whoo! Oof, we did it boys! Ahh!"

More than 67 community members were present in the conversation thread, with Twitch partner and OpTic member Bobby Poff stating that Rocky is a beast:

OpTic BobbyPoff @BobbyPoff @JakeSucky @RockyNoHands Rocky is a beast, don't let him around your girl he will steal her @JakeSucky @RockyNoHands Rocky is a beast, don't let him around your girl he will steal her

Luminosity Gaming's official Twitter handle chimed in as well, saying that they loved Rocky and calling him a GOAT (greatest of all time):

XSET Ewok stated:

Twitter user @KosmicKait mentioned that RockyNoHands is one of the "most coolest" people on the livestreaming platform:

Another community member lauded the Twitch personality, saying that he is one of the most inspirational content creators:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Some bits about RockyNoHands

RockyNoHands started livestreaming on Twitch in 2017, and has garnered more than 72,000 followers on his channel. He is currently signed with esports organization Luminosity Gaming.

The 35-year-old is primarily an FPS gamer, and has spent thousands of hours streaming and playing Call of Duty: Warzone and PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds (PUBG).

Aside from the aforementioned games, Rocky is also a Soulsborne enthusiast, having played the renowned FromSoftware titles such as Dark Souls series and Elden Ring on his Twitch channel.

The content creator uses a special gaming peripheral called QuadStick. It is a mouth-operated gaming controller, which is specifically designed for quadriplegics. The device can be attached to any modern gaming system, including personal computers and consoles.

