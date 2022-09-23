"They're not going to like this": Asmongold claims that he's lost Twitch $158,750 by streaming on his non-partnered channel

On September 22, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" provided his take on Twitch's new payout system and loudly read out a blog post sent by Twitch's president, Dan Clancy.

While reading more about why Twitch decided to abandon the 70/30 split in favor of the 50/50 subscription revenue system, Asmongold came across a section wherein Twitch revealed that it costs the platform more than $1,000 per month to host a 200-hour long stream.

The prominent World of Warcraft streamer then decided to do some calculations and discovered that his alternate, non-partnered Twitch channel, Zackrawrr, was costing Twitch approximately $158,750. Zack stated:

"I'm costing Twitch $158,750 this month. Please don't ban me again. Please don't ban me, because they're not running ads on this channel, they're not making any sub revenue. This channel is unmonetized completely. Man!"

Asmongold calculates how much streaming on his alternative, non-partnered channel costs Twitch

In the blog post, Dan Clancy explained that one of the key reasons for the platform's decision to forego the 70/30 revenue split was due to video-hosting expenses. An excerpt from the post provided further details:

"Delivering high definition, low latency, always available live video to nearly every corner of the world is expensive. Using the published rates from Amazon Web Services’ Interactive Video Service (IVS) — which is essentially Twitch video — live video costs for a 100 CCU streamer who streams 200 hours a month are more than $1000 per month."

Asmongold read out the aforementioned statement at the one-hour mark of his September 22 livestream. He quickly opened up a Twitch statistics website called TwitchTracker and began analyzing the data from his channel:

"So, let's do the math here. So, let's see how much am I costing Twitch today! Let's find out. Give me a second, let me open a new tab, and we're going to find this right now."

Moving on to his alternative channel, the streamer added:

"TwitchTracker, and we're going to pull up my second channel. How much money am I stealing from Twitch? Let's find out. Okay."

Timestamp: 01:33:46

The One True King (OTK) co-founder quickly found out that his 'Zackrawrr' channel was the 65th most popular on the platform, with a total of 256 hours streamed from August to September:

"I am ranked 65 on the website, on my alt stream, and I have streamed a total of, let's see where we're at here... a total of how many hours this month. Let's go ahead, and look at the month and let's see here. Hours streamed of 256 hours, this month on my alt stream."

Asmongold joked that Twitch would not want his non-partnered channel to grow any further and that the platform's staff would ban it:

"So, if the ratio is 100 CCU at 200 hours, then let's go ahead and take the 100 and multiply that 100... they're not going to like this at all. I think after this stream I'm getting banned. I'm pretty sure I'm getting banned after this f***ing stream."

He started calculating different figures:

"Average viewers 12,000, okay? 12,700. So, we'll be multiplying this 1,000. So, let's go ahead and use the calculator. This is going to be 1,000 times 127, because it is 127 times more viewers. Right? Yes! Yes, it's 127 times more viewers. This is not the final number, because I'm also streaming a quarter more. So, if you break this down into quarters, each quarter, about every 50 hours is somewhere around like 20. Okay, let's divide by four."

After performing even more calculations, Asmongold claimed that he was costing Twitch approximately $158,750.

Fans react to Asmongold's clip

The YouTube video's comments section featured more than 175 fan reactions. While some fans referred to the streamer as the "richest homeless" man, others claimed that Asmongold was "not costing" Twitch any money since he was denying possible revenue to the platform:

YouTube comments reacting to the streamer's statements about his alternate channel (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is one of the most prominent personalities on Twitch. He began his streaming career back in 2016, and currently has more than 3.2 million followers on his main channel.

