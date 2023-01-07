Twitter user Jovilicious (@thejovipena) allegedly became the victim of sexual assault at popular streamer Kai Cenat's New Year party, held on January 1, 2023, in New York.

After she revealed details about her experience on the social media platform, a streamer named heylilboom interviewed her about the same on Twitch. Jovilicious discussed the mental toll that the assault had taken on her in the week that followed. She said that she had broken down crying multiple times every day since, which is why she finally decided to talk about it.

"I had to talk about it today because I'm crying every single day. Like, I barely sleep, and when I do I wake up crying."

Note: This article contains graphic details of sexual assault.

Alleged sexual assault victim at Kai Cenat's party speaks out

On January 6, 2023, Jovilicious posted a thread of tweets detailing her traumatic experience at Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's house party on New Year's Day, to which she had been invited. According to her, she was ready to leave the party at one point, but the host, Cenat, told her that it would be safer for her to stay in a room upstairs.

Twitter user Jovilicious recounting what happened in the moments leading up to the assault (Image via Twitter)

She did not have any misgivings while going up to the bedroom, but, allegedly, one of Kai Cenat's friends walked in while she was sleeping and brutally assaulted her to the point of bleeding. She woke up to find him on top of her and attempted to alert Cenat of what had happened. However, she received no response, after which the attacker claimed that the host had already left the party.

Jovilicious added that she had experienced pain following the sexual assault, which landed her in the emergency room that night in New York.

Twitter user Jovilicious said that she had to visit the emergency room due to the injuries she sustained (Image via Twitter)

After her tweets went viral, she made an appearance on the channel of Twitch streamer heylilboom to further discuss the incident. She described the mental anguish that befell her after the assault, revealing that she had cried every single day since then.

She drew a comparison between herself and her assailant, who, she believes, is likely not even thinking of the incident.

"This boy is probably not even thinking about it. He's probably just waking up, going about his day, and I haven't been able to do nothing."

Kai Cenat is yet to comment publicly on the situation.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes