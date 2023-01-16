IShowSpeed does the "Death Nut Challenge" and instantly regrets his decision

During a livestream on January 16, YouTube star "IShowSpeed" went viral after attempting the popular Death Nut Challenge. Before starting off, the streamer noticed that the packaging box indicated different spice levels and decided to take the challenge one step at a time.

After claiming that the very first level of the Death Nut Challenge didn't even affect him, Darren ate the spiciest of the lot. IShowSpeed felt the effects almost immediately after consuming the entire pack of spicy nuts. He started drinking water to relieve the pain, but it didn't seem to help. A few moments later, the YouTuber began wailing and jumping around and eventually ended up dialing 911.

"I swear to god, I don't feel good" - IShowSpeed regrets doing the Death Nut Challenge on the livestream

Darren attempted the popular Death Nut Challenge 38 minutes into his January 16 livestream. He decided to try the very first type of nut after seeing that the packaging box listed five steps of the challenge. His initial reaction was:

"It's not hot. Step one's not hot. It's not hot, all right? That's step one, all right? Let's do step two now. It says, 'Heat level: mouth. A special blend of Carolina Reaper, Daddy Ripper, blah, blah, blah.' All right, now I'm about to eat step two. This say, 'The party is starting.'"

The content creator was not impressed by the challenge's entry-level option and skipped right to the spiciest nut in the box. Instead of eating one nut at a time, Darren ate the entire package and instantly felt the heat.

Timestamp: 00:38:00

Shortly after, IShowSpeed began to groan loudly and desperately looked for ways to alleviate his pain. A few moments later, he reportedly dialed 911 and the emergency operator grew concerned upon hearing the Ohio native squealing during the phone call. The latter inquired:

"Sir, are you okay? Sir, is everything okay? Where are you, sir? Sir, are you okay? Sir, I'm sending the ambulance to your house right now, sir! Sir, you need to talk to me, sir! Sir, is everything okay?! What's going on? You've got to talk to me, sir. I'm sending an ambulance to your location, right now! What are you doing in the background, sir?"

IShowSpeed continued to feel the heat and went on to say that he was "dying:"

"I'm dying! On my mama, on god I need an ambulance. I'm not even trolling, bro! I swear to god, they need to get an ambulance. I'm not trolling! I swear to god, on my dead aunt, bruh. Oh my dead aunt, I'm not lying, bro. Oh f***ing god, bruh! I swear to god, I don't feel good."

IShowSpeed claimed that his stomach hurt and added that he might need to go to the hospital at the 01:22 mark of the broadcast:

"I might go to the hospital, like, my stomach, bro! It's dead a** my stomach, like, I can't even, like, stand up! Like, I got to lay down. I dead a** got to lay down, bro! Like, I dead a** got to lay down, my like, my stomach, bro!"

Fans react to IShowSpeed trying out the Death Nut Challenge

The YouTube comments section for his video attracted numerous fan reactions, with a snippet of some relevant ones shown below:

Fans reacting to the streamer doing the Death Nut Challenge (Image via EverythingSpeed/YouTube)

IShowSpeed is one of the biggest content creators on YouTube, with more than 15.3 million subscribers on his primary channel. While he previously used to livestream on Twitch, he was indefinitely banned from the platform following a controversial situation on Adin Ross' e-dating show.

