"My chest is kind of hurting" - IShowSpeed inhales helium and "passes out" live on stream

On January 9, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" wanted to show off a "cool trick" that involved him inhaling helium to produce a high-pitched voice.

After inhaling a large amount of the inert gas, the streamer appeared to become dizzy and passed out for nearly a minute. Upon regaining consciousness, IShowSpeed inhaled helium once again, and this time he claimed that he was becoming light-headed.

Darren began to panic, exclaiming that he was scared. He decided to put an end to the antics and claimed that his chest was hurting:

"Oh my goodness, bro! I feel like sleeping right now, bro. And my chest is kind of hurting right now."

IShowSpeed panics after almost passing out twice during the livestream

IShowSpeed wanted to demonstrate a trick that involved him inhaling helium to make his voice high-pitched. Since the streamer's voice didn't seem to change much, he decided to inhale the gas several times.

Darren's voice finally underwent a noticeable change after sucking in the gas from the canister for a few seconds. However, things took a bad turn when he passed out for almost a minute due to his shenanigans.

After regaining consciousness, the Ohio native appeared disoriented and began walking around his room. He realized his voice had returned to normal and began inhaling helium once more. This led to him almost passing out again and falling out of his chair.

Seeing these effects, the former Twitch streamer started panicking and exclaimed:

"I'm scared! What's going on?! I got to stop. Oh s**t, I was about to pass out. I got to stop for real. I got to stop!"

Watch the YouTuber's antics below [00:45:05]:

IShowSpeed then claimed that something was happening with his vision:

"Yo, chat. What was about to happen to me, bro? Oh my goodness! My vision is messing up. Oh my goodness, bro! I just wanted my voice to be high, bro! Oh my goodness, bro."

The 17-year-old content creator began searching on Google for the cause and stated:

"Exposure to high levels can cause headaches, dizziness, and light-headedness. Oh my goodness, that's why! Oh, bro. That's why!"

IShowSpeed went on to say that his chest started to hurt and that he used to do the trick "all the time" as a child but never passed out:

"Chat, I used to do that all the time as a kid, and never; chat, and nothing ever happened to me. Why didn't something happen to me then and there, bro?"

Fans react to the streamer's shenanigans

IShowSpeed's clip went viral on YouTube, with more than 780 fans providing their take on the streamer's antics. Here's what some of them said:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's antics (Image via Speedy Boykins/YouTube)

While one viewer expressed concern about the dangers of inhaling helium, another community member joked that Darren should become the voice actor for Minions.

