Twitch streamer beats Elden Ring by only kicking the enemies, fans react

Twitch streamer Ainrun stunned the streaming and gaming community by defeating Elden Ring without using any weapons and only kicking enemies. The content creator embarked on the challenging run earlier this month, and after 15 days, he defeated the game's final boss, Elden Beast.

The epic moment was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with several community members sharing their thoughts on Ainrun's unique self-imposed challenge.

"F***ing 50-minute f***ing fight, dude!" - Twitch streamer Ainrun rejoices after beating Elden Ring by only kicking enemies

During a livestream on December 25, Twitch streamer Ainrun spent eight hours progressing through the end-game zones of Elden Ring.

After successfully defeating Maliketh, the Black Blade and Godfrey, the First Elden Lord, Ainrun faced off against the game's final bosses, Radagon of the Golden Order and Elden Beast.

Ainrun got to the final moments of killing the boss at the 07:37 mark, after spending nearly 50 minutes. After he landed the finishing blow, the Twitch streamer celebrated by saying:

"Let's go! Elden Ring kick-only! F***ing 50-minute f***ing fight, dude! Oh, Jesus Christ! Thank god, I first tried Elden Beast. I have to do Radagon again, I know. That f***ing Radagon was horse s**t, dude. Let's go! I know I was so close to staggering all of these."

Timestamp: 07:37:24

Several viewers joined the celebration, gifting the content creator with Twitch Bits and Twitch Prime subscriptions.

A few moments later, the Twitch streamer mentioned that the kick-only run was one of the most difficult challenges he had undertaken:

"We did it! Elden Ring kick-only! Including Gideon, dude. We did get him as well. This is definitely one of the hard ones, I think. Yes, I know it's not over. Oh my god, dude! Like legit, one of the hardest ones I've done, dude. I mean, the any f***ing percent, just the any f***ing perfect, dude!"

Before ending the livestream, Ainrun attempted to kill another challenging boss called the Godskin Duo. Unfortunately, he was unable to kill them.

Fans react to streamer beating Elden Ring only by kicking bosses

Several community members reacted to Ainrun beating Elden Ring in a unique way, with Redditor u/TangibleHoneydew commenting:

Another Redditor u/BrenanESO mentioned that the streamer was Rune Level 713 during the livestream:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Ainrun is a partnered Twitch streamer who currently has 19,181 followers on his channel.

In addition to having played Elden Ring for over 1,500 hours, he has also played other Soulsborne titles, including Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, on his channel.

Poll : 0 votes