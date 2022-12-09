Does Elon Musk play Elden Ring? Twitter CEO congratulates developers for winning the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2022

On December 9, 2022, Twitter CEO Elon Musk took to the social media platform to congratulate Elden Ring for winning the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2022.

He shared a snippet of Hidetaka Miyazaki accepting the award at the ceremony and snuck in a screenshot from Bethesda's ever-popular RPG, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim:

The screenshot read:

"You cannot fast-travel when enemies are nearby."

What Elon Musk has said about playing Elden Ring and his experience

Elon Musk confirmed that he played Elden Ring when he shared his character's build on Twitter on May 11, 2022. He revealed that he played the game as a mage and assigned skills to the Intelligence and Dexterity stats.

Musk added that he carried a shield in his left hand, along with a staff and a rapier in his right hand. His tweet read:

"Int/Dex build, so mostly mage with some weapon skills. Shield in left hand, staff in right with rapier & claws fast switch. Change armor from heavy to medium for fast roll or tank. Move talismans around a lot. Many small hits in a row to damage stack is important. Summon!"

A few days later, on May 23, 2022, Musk stated that FromSoftware's open-world title was the "most beautiful" art he had ever seen:

"Elden Ring, experienced in its entirety, is the most beautiful art I have ever seen."

The opinion gained a lot of traction, with several community members asking him how he finished the game.

The 51-year-old revealed his build once more, this time choosing a power mage build with a "decent sword/katana":

Elon Musk @elonmusk @DadMurdos Power mage, but decent with a sword/katana. Will post pic of my build tomorrow. @DadMurdos Power mage, but decent with a sword/katana. Will post pic of my build tomorrow.

The following day, Musk shared an in-game screenshot showcasing his character being at Rune Level 111. He wielded Lusat's Glintstone Staff +8 as his primary magical weapon and the Moonveil Katana for physical damage.

Musk allotted maximum points to the Intelligence stat. He fat-rolled in the game since he maxed out the equipment load (67.2/68.8).

The billionaire also wore General Radahn's armor along with the Twinsage Glinstone Crown to boost his intelligence stat:

Fast forward to November 12, 2022, Twitter user @wlopwangling shared their thoughts on Elden Ring, stating that the title should win the Game of the Year award:

WLOP @wlopwangling GO Elden Ring, Game of the year please! GO Elden Ring, Game of the year please! https://t.co/Yfq8pjZDNo

Elon Musk agreed with the sentiment and said:

Fans react after Elon Musk congratulates Elden Ring for winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022 premiered earlier today. The most anticipated part of the event was the announcement of the Game of the Year award winner.

Following an epic performance by The Game Awards Orchestra, Josef Fares announced the winner, revealing that Elden Ring was crowned the Game of the Year 2022:

Elon Musk expressed his thoughts in a tweet, which quickly went viral. The conversation thread had over 2,110 community members reacting. Here are some of the most relevant reactions:

Lex Fridman @lexfridman @elonmusk Now I definitely have to play it. Too many cool people told me that it's one of the best games ever made. @elonmusk Now I definitely have to play it. Too many cool people told me that it's one of the best games ever made.

During The Game Awards 2022, FromSoftware also announced Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, which is scheduled to be released in 2023.

