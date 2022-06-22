Where does Pokimane live? Exploring the Twitch streamer’s move to a new apartment

Twitch Gaming megastar and Legacy Streamer of the Year Pokimane is back from her Korea trip and has 'secretly' shifted into a new apartment. Following her return, Imane dropped hints about making some changes to her personal life.

This came to fruition as she has moved into a new apartment and is now working on a dual PC setup.

This is not the first time the Moroccan-born streamer has changed her address. Way back in 2020, following a drama involving Federico "Fedmyster" and OfflineTV house manager Yvonne "Yvonnie", the Twitch streamer decided to move out of the Offline TV house. Now, after two whole years, Poki has shifted to a new address once again.

Twitch streamer Pokimane greets fans from her new apartment

Pokimane, back from her Korea summer trip, started off her stream on a delightful note. Greeting her fans with a big wave and smile, the Twitch sensation shared updates about her new home, much to everyone's surprise. In addition to the shift, Pokimane also revealed that she now has a new dual PC setup.

During the Twitch livestream, the popular personality started talking about the changes in her life. She went on to joke about living in a mess and also compared her disheveled background to a meme.

Behind the streamer, lay a room full of open cardboard boxes with personal effects sprawled all over the floor. This alluded to her recent move and therefore, lack of furniture.

As one of the biggest Twitch streamers, she has kept her new whereabouts a closely guarded secret. This was primarily done to protect her address from stalkers and the toxic side of the internet.

Fans react to Pokimane's 'secretive' shift to a new apartment

Social media has been buzzing over the Canadian-Moroccan streamer's most recent Korea IRL streams and new apartment. Following the announcement of her move, fans flocked to Twitter to congratulate Pokimane. Furthermore, many requested a full house tour.

The streamer received support and love in full force, with fans showing off their love for the Moroccan-born streamer on social media. Some fans even speculated that it was just her old apartment, and she simply changed the camera angle a bit to give it a new touch.

Fans react to Pokimane's 'secretive' shift (Image via- Pokimane/Twitch)

At this point, Poki has been living independently and without any roommates for two years since moving out of the Offline TV house. She intends on keeping everything under wraps for security reasons.

With major threats of having one's whereabouts doxxed on the internet, it's ideal to remain vigilant about privacy and security. With that being said, the streamer currently resides in Los Angeles.

All in all, fresh from her Korean IRL streams and YouTube vlogs, it is good to have Pokimane back to her usual streaming schedule in a new environment.

