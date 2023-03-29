"You are horrible" - Adin Ross slams Twitch for presenting Kai Cenat with a pair of shoes, talks about 6 superstars joining Kick

Former Twitch star Adin Ross has blasted the streaming platform after it sent Kai Cenat a pair of shoes in appreciation of his work over the years.

Cenat runs the channel with the most subscribers on Twitch, so the company's decision to only send him a pair of shoes has been quite controversial. Many of the streamer's fans feel it is rather unfair.

Ross appeared to share the same sentiment, claiming that Twitch was "horrible" for only presenting Cenat with a pair of shoes after he made "millions" for the company. He said:

"I saw that f*cking Twitch gave Kai f*cking shoes for making them millions of dollars. F*cking insane. Twitch you are horrible people, horrible f*cking people... just dogsh*t people."

Adin Ross then changed gears and referred to a recent tweet by Trainwreckstv, where the content creator announced that six high-profile streamers would soon be moving to Kick:

"You guys saw Trainwrecks's new tweet, six major people are coming to Twitch- sorry Kick. Major, major, major people."

Ross then spoke about his previous announcement regarding a superstar joining Kick this week:

"I already told you guys a superstar is coming within the week. Um, little bit of delay on that side but obviously everything got delayed. You're gonna see a superstar here by the week. Absolute f*cking superstar."

Adin Ross then went back to the topic of Kai Cenat and explained why he thought it was unfair for Twitch to reward the record holder of its most subscribed channel with a pair of shoes:

"Imagine you reach the number one subs of all time on a platform, and then you get gifted a pair of f*cking shoes. It's insane, I'm not gonna like bro, it's f*cking insane."

Considering that there has been a lot of speculation about who will be moving to Kick, people kept asking Ross for names. However, he would not divulge the information:

"I can't tell you guys who's signing, just know that I know. I was right! You guys were saying, 'L Adin, you're delusional. Nobody's coming.' Wait till you see."

The streamer also gave an update about his content creation warehouse:

"The warehouse is looking as fancy as f*ck. The warehouse's looking amazing."

Adin Ross then compared Twitch to Kick, claiming that the Amazon-owned platform either needs to change or "get sh*t on":

"You guys realize, eventually everyone will see through the bullsh*t. And either Twitch's gonna have to fix the problems that they have. Or they're going to have to f*cking, basically get sh*t on. It's insane that Kick is Twitch's competition bruh... how is that even possible. This sh*t came out just two months ago..."

Social media reactions to Kai Cenat getting a pair of shoes from Twitch

Here are some general reactions to the purple Nike shoes that Kai Cenat received from Twitch:

While Kai Cenat appreciated Twitch for giving him a custom-made pair of shoes, he said a contract in recognition of his achievements would have been better.

