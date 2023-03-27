"All this and still no contract" - Streaming community divided after Twitch gifts Kai Cenat a custom Nike Air Force 1

On March 27, 2023, a new controversy erupted in the streaming community when Kai Cenat showcased a gift he received from Twitch following his record-breaking subathon. The platform sent him a customized Nike Air Force 1 with the text "King of Twitch" embossed on it.

A video of him unboxing the sneaker went viral on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter. Numerous community members voiced their displeasure with Twitch's gesture, with Twitter user @GoKuWithADeuce's writing:

"All this and still no contract."

Kai Cenat bursts out laughing after unboxing Twitch's gift

Kai Cenat unboxed the sneaker at the four-hour mark of his livestream on March 27. He was overjoyed to open the gift and hoped that the Amazon-owned platform would send him a contract as well.

When he saw the Nike box, he was left stunned and stated:

"What the f**k? Hold the f**k on. 'Congratulations Kai, on your huge accomplishment. We are so proud of you. Laura, Ana, and all of your friends at Twitch.'"

While showcasing the custom Nike Air Force 1 in a purple colorway, the Streamer of the Year burst out laughing. He began playing Selena Gomez's Shake It Up and continued to show the sneaker's details, adding:

"King of Twitch. 'Put 'em on!' Bro, what do you... they got this... Bro, it's too hard! This s**t's too hard! What size are these motherf**kers? 8.5, they're my size. What the... how much h**s can I get (from) this, though? Let me see."

Timestamp: 04:29:05

The New Yorker expressed gratitude to Twitch. However, he was still expecting a contract from them:

"Yo, nah! Appreciate it, man! Hell, there's got to be a contract. Appreciate it, whoever put the time into this s**t. For real! Thank you, brah! Thank you!"

Fans react to Twitch gifting Kai Cenat a pair of custom Nike Air Force 1

Twitch's gift to Kai Cenat was a hot topic of conversation on Twitter, with several community members weighing in on the streamer's clip. Here's what they had to say:

ryan 🤿 @scubaryan_ there’s no way twitch gifted Kai Cenat some JoJo Siwa looking ass shoes as a reward for his success there’s no way twitch gifted Kai Cenat some JoJo Siwa looking ass shoes as a reward for his success 😭😭 https://t.co/7nNOKhv1BU

juju 💰 @ayeejuju @scubaryan_ he was supposed to get $100M n they gave him some shoes instead @scubaryan_ he was supposed to get $100M n they gave him some shoes instead

𝙻𝙺 ⛥ @LKnevermisses @scubaryan_ They just tryna make sure he doesn’t move to kick @scubaryan_ They just tryna make sure he doesn’t move to kick 😭

veazy @veazydoezit @scubaryan_ Twitch could be doing a lot more for bro @scubaryan_ Twitch could be doing a lot more for bro

Meanwhile, on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, Redditor u/Gorillaz2189's take attracted numerous upvotes, in which they stated that even though the shoe was a "terrible gift," they did not agree with the "racist" comments.

They compared the situation to Chance "Sodapoppin," who supposedly received a "trucker hat and a coffee mug" from Twitch:

"It's a terrible gift but I don't get how it's racist. Kai has a shoe collection, at the very least. I thought everyone wore shoes. Soda(poppin) got a trucker hat and a coffee mug from Twitch. At least they put effort into the shoes even if it looks like dog s**t."

Redditors discussing the streamer getting a custom Nike sneaker from Twitch 1/2 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Reddit:

Redditors discussing the streamer getting a custom Nike sneaker from Twitch 2/2 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Kai Cenat is a popular Twitch streamer who began broadcasting on the platform in 2021. At the time of writing, he is the third-ranked content creator on Twitch, boasting over 4.8 million followers on his channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes