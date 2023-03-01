"Of course, he's going to be yelling" - Asmongold comments on Kai Cenat becoming the most-subscribed Twitch streamer of all time

During a livestream on March 1, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" reacted to fellow content creator Kai Cenat becoming the most-subscribed personality on the platform. After amassing more than 300,000 subscribers on his Twitch channel, the latter surpassed the previously most-subscribed Twitch streamer, Ludwig.

Asmongold noticed his Twitch chatters complaining that Kai Cenat was being "too loud" on his broadcast while he was joyfully celebrating. The Austin, Texas-based content creator called out his audience by saying:

"Bro, he just hit the sub-record. Of course, he's going to be yelling. Bro, he got 300,00 subs! If you're getting 350 for that, that's a million dollars! You're telling me you wouldn't be yelling if you just got a million f**king dollars? I'd be yelling! That'd be great!"

Asmongold applauds Kai Cenat on amassing 300,000 subscribers, calls the achievement "insane"

On the 28th day of his Mafiathon subathon, Kai Cenat set a new record for active subscribers. He officially surpassed 300,000 subscribers to become the top-ranking Twitch streamer of all time.

Asmongold took the opportunity to comment on the former's accomplishments during a livestream on March 1. When he saw that the New Yorker had garnered 304,146 subscribers on his channel, he exclaimed:

"Take a look at this. Kai hit 300,000 f**king subs. Can y'all believe that? That's insane! Look at that! So Kai (an advertisement starts playing on Kai Cenat's stream). Oh man, give it a minute. 304,000 subs."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder claimed that Kai Cenat's subathon was the "most successful" one on Twitch:

"This is the most successful subathon that we have ever had on Twitch. Kai broke the record for the most popular, most subbed streamer of all time. Isn't that nuts? He's got a level 37 Hype Train. That's a lot of f**king hype! Absolutely!"

The streamer's attention was drawn to a viewer who stated that Twitch was "making a bank," thanks to the 21-year-old personality's subathon. Asmongold responded by saying:

"'Twitch making bank.' Yeah, so is he. See that f**kig ad (that) I just had to watch? Kai's getting paid for that. Yeah! It certainly f**king is, Kai is killing it."

Timestamp: 02:28:25

The World of Warcraft gamer lauded Kai Cenat's first-ever subathon, saying that his content was "pretty good" and that he was not just sleeping and doing "nothing":

"Like, I mean, this subathon has been actually pretty good content. Like, he's tried to do different events, stuff like that. It's just not sleeping on stream and doing nothing."

The conversation continued with Asmongold adding:

"He's put a lot of work into it. And I think this is really great to see. You know, even if you're not a fan of Kai or anything like that, you don't particularly like the content, I think you can really, or at least I... I can really respect somebody who puts in a lot of work to try to entertain people and put in 100%. Yeah, I think this is awesome. W's in chat for Kai. We love Kai. F**k yeah!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured over 200 fan reactions, and here's a snippet of some notable ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer stated that they loved it when streamers commended one another for their achievements, another community member wondered why Kai Cenat receives hate from some people.

