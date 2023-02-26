Adin Ross has been banned for the eighth time on Twitch

Twitch star Adin Ross was banned for the eighth time on Twitch on February 26, 2023. The update came via a tweet made by the automated streamer notification account, StreamerBans, which read:

As expected, the news quickly went viral on social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter, with the reaction threads attracting numerous fan reactions in minutes. Several community members also speculated the possible cause of the content creator's suspension.

"Probably something to do with ToS" - Streaming community speculates why Adin Ross was banned once again on Twitch

Adin Ross' eighth ban was a hot topic of discussion on r/LivestreamFail, with the conversation thread featuring over 170 fan reactions. Redditor u/iareyomz speculated that the Florida native's suspension was due to violating the platform's Terms of Service (ToS). They said:

"Probably something to do with ToS with him promoting that he will m****rbate and watch p*rn on stream (regardless if it was on another platform) since (the) outright promotion of p*rn on Twitch is a bannable offense. That's why most OnlyFans girl streamers don't directly link it from their Twitch profile."

The streaming community on the streamer-focused forum discussing Ross' most recent Twitch ban (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Meanwhile, Reddit user, u/3mberLight66617, proposed another explanation for Ross' Twitch suspension, claiming it was due to a breach of contract. They speculated:

"It could be (a) breach of contract; he is literally saying publicly (that) he is going to switch platforms while since under a Twitch contract (I assume). I'm no contract expert but it seems like Twitch can ban him and withhold, even, take back money paid to him - depends on what is in his contract with Twitch."

One community member claimed that the 22-year-old content creator had been banned indefinitely from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform:

According to one fan, if Adin Ross was allegedly permanently banned from Twitch, Kick could potentially "lowball" his contract:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Reddit:

More than 330 fans weighed in on Ross' eighth Twitch ban on Twitter, and here are some of the most relevant comments:

Adin Ross' previous ban was recorded earlier this year, on January 14, 2023. His suspension was lifted seven days later, and he resumed livestreaming on his channel. A month later (on February 12, 2023), the streamer claimed that Twitch "threatened" him and told him not to do "certain things" on his channel.

Soon after the revelation, Adin Ross announced that he would start livestreaming on the Trainwreckstv-backed platform Kick and made it official on February 24, 2023.

