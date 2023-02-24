"Live every day": Adin Ross announces move to Kick in official YouTube video

In a minute-long YouTube video, popular streamer Adin Ross has announced that he will be permanently streaming on Kick. He had already started streaming on the new platform in a limited manner, but the video appears to confirm an anticipated switch from Twitch.

The clip titled Adin Ross' 'The Decision' has the streamer take the hot seat as he answered some questions in a parody of the ESPN TV show The Decision, where NBA legend LeBron James announced that he would be signing with Miami Heat in 2010. The comedy sketch ends with a caption stating his intention to stream on Kick.

In an act of further confirmation, the video description notes that Adin will be streaming on the new platform on a regular basis:

"IM LIVE EVERY DAY- https://kick.com/adinross"

"Hope he doesn't regret it": Adin Ross's community apprehensive of his move to Kick

The new streaming platform has been in the news for the last few months after popular Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" joined its organization as an advisor and gave it his full backing. Since getting disillusioned with Twitch after the gambling ban and the 50-50 revenue split, Tyler has been quite critical of the purple platform.

Adin Updates @AdinUpdatess Adin Ross announces his official platform switch to Kick! Adin Ross announces his official platform switch to Kick! https://t.co/HN9RlmdnCf

Promising various things such as fair and unambiguous Terms of Service, a 95-5 revenue split, and other seemingly amazing deals, Trainwreckstv was the first major streamer, along with a few gambling streamers such as Roshtein, to regularly stream on Kick. However, Adin Ross appears to be the latest to make the switch.

News of the move has been gaining much traction over social media, and while fans seem quite happy with it, the larger streaming community has been critical of the platform switch. Here are some of the tweets and Reddit comments about the announcement.

A few pointed out that they would probably be paying him a lot of money for an exclusivity contract:

Some fans also voiced concern, wondering if this was the right decision.

cole @ColeNotWorld @AdinUpdatess I hope he doesn’t regret this later on @AdinUpdatess I hope he doesn’t regret this later on

r/LivestreamFail had similar reactions, with multiple people refusing to believe that Adin Ross's move to Kick was a prudent decision. Many gave their opinions on the subject:

The decision to leave Twitch and switch to the new platform comes days after Adin Ross got into hot waters for streaming adult content on Kick. The incident caused quite a lot of backlash as people labeled him a hypocrite, something that he admitted in an apology stream because of his previous comments about hot tub streamers.

At the time of the move, Adin has over 7.3 million followers on Twitch. It remains to be seen if he can replicate such success on the new platform.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes