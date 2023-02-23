"It was very hypocritical" - Adin Ross addresses watching explicit content on Kick and takes accountability for his actions

Twitch star Adin Ross went live on his channel on February 23, 2023, to address a recent controversy. Yesterday, the streamer made headlines after watching explicit content on Kick, prompting backlash from netizens and internet personalities alike.

Following the backlash, Ross took to his Twitch channel to take accountability for his actions, saying he was aware of the potential consequences of what he had done.

He said:

"Jake Lucky, tweeting out a clip of myself pulling up p*rn on Kick. So, in the clip, I just want to say that; by the way, I'm taking full accountability for that. I understand, like, the damage that can cause and honestly, it was very hypocritical."

Adin Ross claims he'll never watch explicit content on livestreams, says he "should not have given in" to his viewers asking him to watch such content

Adin Ross explained why he thought his antics were "very hypocritical" and recalled his comments about hot tub livestreams on the Amazon-owned platform. He said:

"I said something like, 'It's the same s**t as the Hot Tub streaming stuff.' It's the same thing, basically, right? I basically brought that up. About the Hot Tub streaming and stuff."

The Florida native reiterated that he was taking "full accountability" for his actions, adding that it was something that he would "never" do again. He went on to say that his entire chat room on Kick was spamming "p*rn" and that he "should not have given in":

"I just want to say, I'm taking full accountability on that. That is something that I'll never do again. My whole, entire chat was spamming, 'P*rn, p*rn, p*rn,' I should've not given in. That's on me to be responsible, as a streamer. And to not feed my audience that poison. I don't watch p*rn. I don't j*rk off. I haven't j*rked off in months! I still believe it's poison of the mind."

Ross then claimed that "soft p*rn" still exists on Twitch:

"And there's soft p*rn still, to this day, on Twitch. And by the way, it doesn't make what I do great. I'm just letting you know right now! P*rn is everywhere! It's on f***king Twitter, it's everywhere! I pulled it up on stream and you can see it in the clip, I literally said, 'I don't condone this. I don't f**k with this s**t.' I still did it, though, bro! I really still did..."

Streaming community reacts to Adin Ross' address

The streamer's address gained a lot of traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the thread garnering over 20 fan reactions in less than an hour.

Here's what the streaming community had to say:

Adin Ross is one of the biggest content creators on Twitch, boasting 7,251,561 followers on his channel. The 22-year-old often captured the internet's attention in 2022, and interested readers can learn more by clicking here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes