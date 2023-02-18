Which games did Adin Ross play on Twitch in 2022?

Adin Ross, a 22-year-old streamer and internet personality, is one of the most popular figures on Twitch. He has been livestreaming on the purple platform since 2018 and has amassed a considerable fan base of 7,243,793 followers.

On average, tens of thousands of viewers watch his Just Chatting broadcasts, in which he reacts to popular clips, collaborates with content creators, and hosts his signature e-dating show. Additionally, Ross has spent a considerable amount of time hosting slots and gambling-related livestreams.

The Florida native is also an avid gamer, having played 43 games over the course of his online career. In this article, we'll take a look at the top games that Adin Ross played on Twitch in 2022, as well as some relevant statistics.

Adin Ross played popular games like Call of Duty, NBA 2K23, and Grand Theft Auto 5 on Twitch in 2022

5) It Takes Two

Adin Ross' fifth most-popular game of 2022 was Hazelight Studios' action-adventure game, It Takes Two. During a livestream on December 21, 2022, the content creator teamed up with Twitch star Kai Cenat to progress through the two-player co-operative game.

He played the game for a total of three hours, with his channel attracting a peak viewership of 60,531. A clip from this particular broadcast went viral, in which both content creators were seen hurdling through a platforming puzzle.

In the clip, Adin Ross fails to get past an obstacle. Upon seeing this, Kai Cenat called out his gaming skills by exclaiming:

"Get on the other side! Bro, are you f***king spent?!"

4) Fortnite

Adin Ross played the Epic Games-developed battle royale a total of seven times in 2022, spending the most time playing the game from January to March. The streamer drew an average of over 53k viewers to his channel while playing Fortnite.

Ross' most popular Fortnite moment was recorded on March 26, 2022. While chatting with his viewers, the content creator explained how he learned what the term "fortnight" meant:

"Hey, do you guys know that 'fortnight' in the old-terms, in like, middle... middle-age? What is it called? What is that s**t called? Like... what is it called, chat? Medieval! Thank you! It means two weeks. Did y'all know that, bro?"

He went on to say that he first heard the term while watching HBO's hit television series Game of Thrones:

"I had no idea until like, I was watching this game called Game of Thrones and it was explaining fortnight. I was, 'What?!' They knew about Fortnite? Back then? I was like, 'F**k no!' F***king fortnight means two weeks. And I think the... umm... the legacy story behind this game is, the game took two weeks to build."

3) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Adin Ross' Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 livestreams were among the most-watched content on the platform. He played the first-person title five times on his channel, achieving a whopping 606,744 hours of total watch time.

His broadcast on October 31, 2022, was the most popular as 75,885 viewers tuned in to watch his Call of Duty tournament. Adin Ross got together with some of the most well-known CoD players, including Nadia, FaZe Swagg, and more.

One of the most viral clips from this livestream featured Ross asking Nadia out on a date. The former began blushing and said:

"S**t, you got me blushing. Oh, I'm so nervous! Holy. That's the best Call of Duty player right there. I'm going to take her on a date. Damn, I'm blushing, man! Holy f**k! All right, I'm going to take you out on a date for real!"

2) NBA 2K23

Adin Ross is a well-known NBA 2K player, so it's no surprise that this was his second-most-played title of the year. Since he began streaming on Twitch, the content creator has played and streamed the sports game for over 2,100 hours.

He was among the first to receive a copy of NBA 2K23, and he dedicated an entire broadcast on September 9 to playing the game. While exploring various in-game rewards, Ross was taken aback after seeing YouTube Gaming star Herschel "Guy," aka "Dr DisRespect's" iconic mullet and headphones as part of the game.

Adin Ross expressed surprise and wondered if he would be banned after showcasing the "Two-Time Champion" on stream:

"What the f**k?! Dr DisRespect?! What the f**k? Yeah, what the f**k! Wait, am I going to get banned?"

1) Grand Theft Auto 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 was Adin Ross's most-played game of the year, and he spent the majority of his time on popular roleplaying servers. He has played the open-world title from Rockstar Games a total of 25 times in 2022, hitting a peak viewership of 90,738.

On March 9, 2022, Adin Ross revealed that he had been banned from the NoPixel streamer server. He expressed his thoughts on the situation by saying:

"It just sucks because I actually was making tweets earlier, like, 'I'm having so much fun on this server.' And come to think about it, I get banned, bro. It sucks, bro! Now I got no server to play."

In addition to the aforementioned titles, the Los Angeles-based personality has also played other popular games such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, High on Life, FIFA 22, Fall Guys, MultiVersus, and Police Simulator: Patrol Officers in the previous year.

