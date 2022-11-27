How many times has Adin Ross been banned on Twitch?

Twitch star Adin Ross' popularity reached new heights in 2022, as he became one of the most prominent Just Chatting content creators on the platform. The 22-year-old Florida native has amassed more than 6.9 million followers on his channel.

Having said that, Ross is no stranger to controversy. He's been swatted on the livestream several times and was banned for allegedly using a homophobic slur during a voice call.

This article takes a deep dive into Adin Ross' suspensions on Twitch, detailing the outcome of the controversies he has found himself in.

A deep dive into Adin Ross' Twitch bans

According to the automated streamer notification account StreamerBans, Adin has been suspended six times from Twitch at the time of writing.

Adin Ross was banned for the first time on June 8, 2020, and was unbanned seven days later, on June 15, 2020.

However, the streamer's next suspension (on April 11, 2021) made headlines, as he was banned when YouTuber Zias used a homophobic slur during a voice call. Ross took to Twitter to express his sentiments, saying:

adin @adinross Just got banned on twitch. Wtf bro Just got banned on twitch. Wtf bro

The streaming community rallied behind Ross as the hashtag #freeadin began to take over the social media platform. The suspension was lifted a day later, on April 12, 2021.

adin @adinross all g tho .. let’s hope it’s not a perm 🤞 Free Adin #freeadin mfs don’t wanna see me winall g tho .. let’s hope it’s not a perm Free Adin #freeadin mfs don’t wanna see me win 😂 all g tho .. let’s hope it’s not a perm 🙏 🤞

Adin Ross' most controversial Twitch ban came earlier this year, on April 21, 2022, as he was suspended indefinitely from the platform.

The 50-second clip went viral on Twitter and allegedly showcased the streamer using a homophobic slur while on a voice call with fellow Twitch streamer Josh "YourRAGE".

Here's what fans heard Ross saying in the viral clip:

"Yeah, bro, this kid's a f****t."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Adin Ross was indefinitely banned on Twitch today, his friends say it is permanent. Likely reason is for him saying a homophobic slur (f word) on Your Rage’s stream last week. Adin Ross was indefinitely banned on Twitch today, his friends say it is permanent. Likely reason is for him saying a homophobic slur (f word) on Your Rage’s stream last week. https://t.co/HOXSriNDJ3

Adin Ross took to Twitter once again after learning about his fifth suspension, claiming that he had no idea why he had been indefinitely banned from the Amazon-owned platform.

In a now-deleted tweet, the Los Angeles-based content creator stated:

"I got banned on Twitch, indefinitely. I am not sure what I said though? I'm not sure what I did? It occurred on stream or VOD (Video on Demand)? I don't know man."

Twitch streamer responds after getting banned for the fifth time on Twitch on April 21, 2022 (Image via Twitter)

A month later, on June 4, 2022, Ross was finally unbanned, and the streamer's community on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit rejoiced.

Adin Ross was recently banned after getting swatted on livestream

The Twitch star's most recent suspension was on November 10, 2022, when he was swatted live on stream.

Adin Ross decided to broadcast the incident after he was notified that the SWAT team had arrived at his home. He explained:

"Let this s**t happen, bro. I'm telling you right now, I've done this s**t before. No, I'm not ending the stream, bro! Nope. Make sure this is all on camera. This is what you guys wanted, right? I got you! Don't worry about it. I know who exactly you (the swatter) are, too. I know exactly who you are, that's the funniest part. You're probably s***ting yourself right now. I know exactly who the kid is! Literally f***ked. I promise your life is hell after this."

Twitch suspended the streamer's channel for precautionary reasons after he was told to leave the room by police officials. The ban lasted 27 minutes in total.

