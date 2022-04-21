Why did Adin Ross get banned on Twitch?

Adin Ross was just banned from Twitch, and this time it seems to be indefinite. This is not the first time the content creator has been banned from the livestreaming platform, but the reason behind the permaban is yet to be truly confirmed.

What is the reason behind Adin Ross' indefinite Twitch ban?

On April 11, Twitter user and media personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky brought attention to a 50-second clip of Adin Ross on a stream with his friend Josh "YourRAGE."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Adin Ross has been accused of saying a homophobic slur (f word) on YourRAGE’s stream while not aware he was live. As a joke chat began referring to him as Allen Moss instead of Adin Ross Adin Ross has been accused of saying a homophobic slur (f word) on YourRAGE’s stream while not aware he was live. As a joke chat began referring to him as Allen Moss instead of Adin Ross https://t.co/HOXSriNDJ3

It appeared that both parties were unaware that the stream was still live, and they were seen having a conversation with each other. However, the broadcast was cut immediately after YourRAGE asked Adin a question to which he responded with a homophobic slur:

"Yeah, bro, this kid's a f****t."

YourRAGE then reacted in complete shock. This was probably the moment that he realized that his stream was still live, and promptly went offline as online viewers proceeded to spam the chat. Many viewers referred to Adin Ross as "Allen Moss," which may be an allusion to openly gay U.S. senator Jeremy Allen Moss. The f slur is a derogatory term used against gay men (as well as anyone who identifies as LGBTQ+), so by referring to him as Allen Moss they were attempting to justify Adin's usage of the word.

In a now-deleted tweet, Adin took to Twitter on the day of his ban. His reason for being banned? Hateful slurs or symbols. However, despite the trending clip days prior, Adin appeared to be confused as to why he got banned in the first place.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Adin deleted this so maybe he found out why he got banned. Adin deleted this so maybe he found out why he got banned. https://t.co/RKWTWMhi4B

Fans react to Adin Ross's ban

Fans were pretty split on the matter. Many criticized Twitch's actions and even went as far as trending a hashtag in Adin's favor, #FreeAdin, in hopes of reversing the indefinite ban on his account.

paryeet @paryeet No way bro free adin wtf #freeadin No way bro free adin wtf #freeadin

One fan called Twitch out for "neglecting" their streamers, possibly due to the generous amount of ban hammers they hand out to fan-favorite streamers almost daily.

Gingaz @GingazInParis



The streamers are your platform, and you’re, slowly, day by day, neglecting the people that made your platform what it is today. Smh. The day that a major company makes a streaming platform that rivals the UI of Twitch, is the day that Twitch will cease to exist.The streamers are your platform, and you’re, slowly, day by day, neglecting the people that made your platform what it is today. Smh. #FreeAdin The day that a major company makes a streaming platform that rivals the UI of Twitch, is the day that Twitch will cease to exist.The streamers are your platform, and you’re, slowly, day by day, neglecting the people that made your platform what it is today. Smh. #FreeAdin

Reddit fans recounted previous instances in which Adin was banned, and debated the difference between an indefinite and permaban to figure it how long the content creator would have to stay off of the livestreaming platform.

Several fans celebrated the ban and even went as far as starting a chain of W's across multiple social media platforms to show their attitude towards a popular streamer being held accountable for his actions.

Redditors celebrate the ban (Image via r/LiveStreamFail)

One fan was surprised that Adin was banned for what he did, as it turned out to be an apparent theme in his content:

Adin Ross is an American Twitch streamer who slowly rose to fame through his Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K streams, as well as his relations with popular rap personalities like Sheck Wes and the Cactus Jack crew. On April 20, he was confirmed to be banned from Twitch. This is notably his fifth (and perhaps final) ban from the livestreaming platform.

